Lajong, Mawlai win big

Shillong Premier League

Shillong, Feb 17: Shillong Lajong FC wrought total carnage on Ryntih FC as they flattened them 10-0 in the Shillong Premier League at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.

Mawlai SC then delivered a dominant performance of their own to whip Nongrim Hills SC 8-1 in the second match.

Deibormame Tongper (8’, 22’, 24’, 29’, 46’, 53’, 57’) scored a hat-trick in each half for a total of seven goals as Ryntih had no answer in defence. His tally rocketed to 17 goals for the season and he is the current top scorer, well ahead of Rangdajied United’s Owanijuh Pajuh, who has 12 goals to his name.

Riborlang L Lyngkhoi (36’, 61’) and Yohaan Benjamin (51’) scored Lajong’s other goals.

Ryntih had previously lost to Mawlai 10-1 but this time the rout was unequivocal, with SLFC barely tested at the back.

Later, Baiaikara became the third Mawlai player (and seventh overall) this season to score a treble, pumping in goals in the 39th, 59th and 60th minutes. Four of his team mates also got on the scoresheet – Damanbhalang Chyne (9’), Khrawkupar Jana (21’), Donlad Diengdoh (70’P) and Samlang Rympei (89’). There was also a 64th minute own goal, while Nongrim Hills’ only strike was by Banshemphang Kurbah (49’).

Nongrim Hills were 3-0 down at half time but they had every intention of fighting their way back and reduced the margin after a fantastic long-range effort by Oresterwell Langshiang was denied by the woodwork. Banshemphang was alive to the possibility of the rebound and scored.

However, Baiaikara, who had already scored once in the first half, tapped in a second in the 59th minute and things rapidly deteriorated for Nongrim Hills, with mistakes creeping into all aspects of their gameplay.