Tuesday, February 18, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Lajong, Mawlai win big

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong Premier League

Shillong, Feb 17: Shillong Lajong FC wrought total carnage on Ryntih FC as they flattened them 10-0 in the Shillong Premier League at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.
Mawlai SC then delivered a dominant performance of their own to whip Nongrim Hills SC 8-1 in the second match.
Deibormame Tongper (8’, 22’, 24’, 29’, 46’, 53’, 57’) scored a hat-trick in each half for a total of seven goals as Ryntih had no answer in defence. His tally rocketed to 17 goals for the season and he is the current top scorer, well ahead of Rangdajied United’s Owanijuh Pajuh, who has 12 goals to his name.
Riborlang L Lyngkhoi (36’, 61’) and Yohaan Benjamin (51’) scored Lajong’s other goals.
Ryntih had previously lost to Mawlai 10-1 but this time the rout was unequivocal, with SLFC barely tested at the back.
Later, Baiaikara became the third Mawlai player (and seventh overall) this season to score a treble, pumping in goals in the 39th, 59th and 60th minutes. Four of his team mates also got on the scoresheet – Damanbhalang Chyne (9’), Khrawkupar Jana (21’), Donlad Diengdoh (70’P) and Samlang Rympei (89’). There was also a 64th minute own goal, while Nongrim Hills’ only strike was by Banshemphang Kurbah (49’).
Nongrim Hills were 3-0 down at half time but they had every intention of fighting their way back and reduced the margin after a fantastic long-range effort by Oresterwell Langshiang was denied by the woodwork. Banshemphang was alive to the possibility of the rebound and scored.
However, Baiaikara, who had already scored once in the first half, tapped in a second in the 59th minute and things rapidly deteriorated for Nongrim Hills, with mistakes creeping into all aspects of their gameplay.

Previous article
Bumrah-less India hope for Shami magic to reclaim CT
Next article
Racist chants briefly halt La Liga match
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Reds continue title charge; Man Utd’s slide continues

London, Feb 17: Liverpool continued its charge toward the Premier League title with a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton....
SPORTS

Racist chants briefly halt La Liga match

Madrid, Feb 17: Athletic Bilbao’s game at Espanyol was briefly interrupted because of fans’ racist chants. The referee activated...
SPORTS

Bumrah-less India hope for Shami magic to reclaim CT

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Mohammed Shami’s right hand has more sleight than a magician. A simple cock of his...
SPORTS

Naqvi sells VIP box for PCB funds, to watch India tie from stands

Karachi, Feb 17: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to watch the Champions Trophy match...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Reds continue title charge; Man Utd’s slide continues

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 17: Liverpool continued its charge toward the...

Racist chants briefly halt La Liga match

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Feb 17: Athletic Bilbao’s game at Espanyol was...

Bumrah-less India hope for Shami magic to reclaim CT

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Feb 17: Mohammed Shami’s right hand has more...
Load more

Popular news

Reds continue title charge; Man Utd’s slide continues

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 17: Liverpool continued its charge toward the...

Racist chants briefly halt La Liga match

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Feb 17: Athletic Bilbao’s game at Espanyol was...

Bumrah-less India hope for Shami magic to reclaim CT

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Feb 17: Mohammed Shami’s right hand has more...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge