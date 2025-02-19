CM: Reject divisive parties, vote NPP for development

SHILLONG, Feb 18: National People’s Party (NPP) national president, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asked the electorate to reject parties trying to exploit communal divides in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections scheduled for February 21.

“The upcoming election is an opportunity to give a befitting response to parties that are trying to divide our people. We must be strong against divisive politics and vote out those who intend to create rifts among us,” he said while addressing a rally at Dangar in the Mawsynram constituency.

He said voting is a constitutional right and assured the people that all indigenous and minority communities in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills will have their voices heard without discrimination.

During his extensive campaign across Cherrakata, Pataghat, and Mawsynram, Sangma rallied support for the party’s candidate, Alvin Sawkmie while recalling the developmental promises made after the 2019 KHADC election.

He highlighted that the government identified and addressed the long-neglected issues in the India-Bangladesh border region and said interventions are underway for the development and welfare of the people. “We have fulfilled our promise to construct the Balat-Dangar-Ryngku Road, a commitment we made during the last election,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to the NPP-led government’s track record in delivering on its promises.

He pointed out that a Rs 50-crore project is set to alleviate public concerns, while the Weiloi-Mawsynram Road—a World Bank-funded initiative exceeding Rs 100 crore—is underway.

Sangma called upon the people to reinstate their faith in the NPP, reminding them that their support in the 2019 KHADC election empowered the government to initiate significant developmental projects.

He acknowledged that the India-Bangladesh border region has suffered decades of neglect, and stressed the urgent need for capable leadership to champion its progress.

The Chief Minister further urged the electorate to continue their strong relationship with the government to ensure that development interventions reach every corner of the state.