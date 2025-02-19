Govt submits documents to tribunal, justifies ban on HNLC

SHILLONG, Feb 18: The state government has submitted documents to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, justifying continued designation of insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) as an unlawful organisation.

The tribunal, set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs to adjudicate the ban on HNLC, held a sitting in Shillong on Saturday. Cases outlining why the outfit is still considered unlawful were presented. The next sitting on the matter will be held in March.

During Saturday’s sitting, comprehensive details of all cases involving the HNLC were reviewed, including information that it was involved in 48 criminal cases—ranging from explosions to the planting of explosives in Meghalaya—between November 16, 2019, and June 30, 2024.

During the same period, authorities recorded the surrender of three members of the group and the arrest of 73 others, underscoring the intensity of the crackdown on the outfit. The tribunal is led by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court. It has been tasked with determining whether there are sufficient causes to declare the HNLC, with all its factions, wings, and front organizations, as an unlawful association.

The central government had declared the HNLC as a banned organization for five years on November 14, citing its involvement in violent incidents and activities deemed prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The Home Ministry explained that HNLC’s stated objective of seceding areas of Meghalaya, predominantly inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes, coupled with its continued intimidation and extortion of funds from the civilian population, warranted the ban.

The government’s decision was reinforced by the group’s continued links with other insurgent outfits in the Northeast for the purposes of extortion and intimidation.

In accordance with the tribunal’s procedures, both the Centre and the state government were asked to make necessary arrangements for the service of notice, with reports supported by affidavits and relevant documentation. They were asked to submit the documents to the Registrar of the tribunal on or before February 13, 2025.