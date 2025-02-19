Wednesday, February 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt submits documents to tribunal, justifies ban on HNLC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 18: The state government has submitted documents to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, justifying continued designation of insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) as an unlawful organisation.
The tribunal, set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs to adjudicate the ban on HNLC, held a sitting in Shillong on Saturday. Cases outlining why the outfit is still considered unlawful were presented. The next sitting on the matter will be held in March.
During Saturday’s sitting, comprehensive details of all cases involving the HNLC were reviewed, including information that it was involved in 48 criminal cases—ranging from explosions to the planting of explosives in Meghalaya—between November 16, 2019, and June 30, 2024.
During the same period, authorities recorded the surrender of three members of the group and the arrest of 73 others, underscoring the intensity of the crackdown on the outfit. The tribunal is led by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court. It has been tasked with determining whether there are sufficient causes to declare the HNLC, with all its factions, wings, and front organizations, as an unlawful association.
The central government had declared the HNLC as a banned organization for five years on November 14, citing its involvement in violent incidents and activities deemed prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity.
The Home Ministry explained that HNLC’s stated objective of seceding areas of Meghalaya, predominantly inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes, coupled with its continued intimidation and extortion of funds from the civilian population, warranted the ban.
The government’s decision was reinforced by the group’s continued links with other insurgent outfits in the Northeast for the purposes of extortion and intimidation.
In accordance with the tribunal’s procedures, both the Centre and the state government were asked to make necessary arrangements for the service of notice, with reports supported by affidavits and relevant documentation. They were asked to submit the documents to the Registrar of the tribunal on or before February 13, 2025.

Previous article
CM: Reject divisive parties, vote NPP for development
Next article
HNLC making fresh bids to recruit youth: Reports
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Sohlang-eit-ksew a promising natural remedy: Nagaland University research

SHILLONG, Feb 18: Researchers from Nagaland University and partner institutions have discovered that a traditional Khasi medicinal plant,...
MEGHALAYA

TMC’s future bleak in state: Party leaders

SHILLONG, Feb 18: The Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress, which made an explosive entry in Meghalaya in...
MEGHALAYA

HC quashes FIR, charge-sheet against former DGP Bishnoi

Alleged misuse, tampering of vehicle registration number SHILLONG, Feb 18: The High Court of Meghalaya has quashed the FIR...
MEGHALAYA

District Council elections: Close contest likely in all five Ri-Bhoi constituencies

NONGPOH, Feb 18: The upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) present an intriguing battle...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sohlang-eit-ksew a promising natural remedy: Nagaland University research

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 18: Researchers from Nagaland University and partner...

TMC’s future bleak in state: Party leaders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 18: The Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool...

HC quashes FIR, charge-sheet against former DGP Bishnoi

MEGHALAYA 0
Alleged misuse, tampering of vehicle registration number SHILLONG, Feb 18:...
Load more

Popular news

Sohlang-eit-ksew a promising natural remedy: Nagaland University research

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 18: Researchers from Nagaland University and partner...

TMC’s future bleak in state: Party leaders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 18: The Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool...

HC quashes FIR, charge-sheet against former DGP Bishnoi

MEGHALAYA 0
Alleged misuse, tampering of vehicle registration number SHILLONG, Feb 18:...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge