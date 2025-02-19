‘Fatal prescription’: Bengaluru woman seeks medicine to kill mother-in-law

Bengaluru, Feb 19: A case has been registered against a Bengaluru woman for allegedly seeking a prescription for tablets to “kill her mother-in-law” after the doctor she approached filed a police complaint.

The Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru have taken up the investigation following the complaint. Dr Sunil Kumar Hebbi, who lodged the complaint, told the media on Wednesday that on February 17 at 2 p.m., he received a message on WhatsApp.

“The person on the other end said ‘hi,’ and I responded. When I asked who they were, they requested that I communicate in Kannada, so I sent a message in Kannada.” He said that the person introduced herself as Sahana.

“I asked her where she was from, and she said she lived in Bengaluru. When I inquired about her health concerns and what help she needed, she told me she wanted to confide in me and asked if I would scold her for what she was about to say.”

As he assured her that she could share whatever was on her mind, Sahana then asked him to prescribe two tablets to kill her mother-in-law. “I told her that this was unethical and something we do not engage in. I explained that our duty as doctors is to save lives, not take them. I also pointed out that it was wrong of her to obtain my phone number from social media and misuse it,” he said.

“The accused pleaded with me to simply message the names of the tablets. I was shocked and ignored her request. However, Sahana continued to send messages repeatedly. Disturbed by this, I approached the Sanjaynagar police station that afternoon and filed a complaint against her,” he added.

The police assured swift action, but no steps had been taken as of yet, he said. “We have to wait and see what action will be taken,” Dr Hebbi stated. He also said Sahana’s WhatsApp display picture was not visible.

“I am involved in social activism, and whenever I launch efforts against corruption, I face opposition. I am concerned that this could have been an attempt to trap me,” he claimed. Asked if he knew the accused, Dr Hebbi denied it.

“Sahana is not familiar to me. She got my number from an Instagram post and contacted me. There is no prior connection between us. Our conversation lasted about five minutes.”

“She called again later and apologised, pleading with me not to report her. When I asked why she wanted to commit such an act, she claimed that her mother-in-law had been harassing her and that she could no longer endure the torture,” he said.

Dr Hebbi is active on social media for making videos about health and social issues. He had also contested as a candidate in the Karnataka Assembly elections from Vijayapura. “I have been targeted for my activism, and I don’t know if this was an attempt to trap me,” he remarked. “The police inspector informed me that the accused is being tracked and traced,” he said.

IANS