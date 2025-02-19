India emerging a global leader in space, health, biotech: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 19: India is no longer just a follower, but is emerging as a global leader in sectors like space, health, and bioeconomy, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, on Wednesday.

Highlighting the remarkable advancements India has made in recent years, in the fields of space, biotechnology, nuclear energy, etc., Singh said the nation has positioned itself as a key player on the world stage.

“India is no longer just a follower but is now setting global benchmarks, offering leadership and pioneering innovations across sectors,” Singh said. “The clock has turned 360 degrees. Earlier, we learned from others; now, the world is looking up to us. The traffic is both ways,” he said.

Citing the success of the recent mission Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) that established India’s capability in orbital docking, Singh said that India’s space sector has witnessed an unprecedented transformation. Calling SpaDeX “a testament to India’s technological progress”, he said that it will pave the way for future space missions, including “Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS)”.

BAS is India’s own space station. He shared how the country has emerged as a preferred destination for satellite launches, earning global credibility. “India has successfully launched 433 foreign satellites, of which 396 were deployed in the last decade alone, generating $157 million and 260 million euros in revenue from 2014-2023,” Singh said.

The Minister highlighted India’s pioneering role in biotechnology and bioeconomy, with the nation introducing the first herpesvirus vaccine for cervical cancer, reinforcing its position as a leader in preventive healthcare. Further, he highlighted the surge in the bioeconomy sector — from $10 billion in 2014 to nearly $140 billion.

The bioeconomy industry in the country is expected to reach $250 billion in the coming years. “The number of biotech startups has skyrocketed from just 50 in 2014 to nearly 9,000 today, making India a global hub for biotech innovation. In bio-manufacturing, India now ranks third in the Asia-Pacific region and 12th globally, with its influence expanding rapidly,” the MoS said.

India has also taken a bold step into space biology, laying the foundation for human survival beyond Earth. “The study of space medicine and human physiology in extraterrestrial environments is becoming a critical area of research, and India is now setting global standards instead of just following them,” Singh said.

In the nuclear energy sector, Singh noted how the country has set an ambitious target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047. “India aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent — a commitment that is influencing global climate strategies. The world has now acknowledged India’s nuclear policy, which was envisioned by Homi Bhabha for peaceful purposes, as a model for responsible energy development,” the MoS said.

India’s scientific output is gaining global recognition, with the country now ranked fourth worldwide in scientific publications, while the nation’s space economy is set to grow 5 to 10 times in the next decade, Singh said.

IANS