KSU warns of extreme steps to stop railways

SHILLONG, Feb 18: The KSU on Tuesday reaffirmed its stiff opposition to any move by the Centre to introduce railways in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, while warning that the union is ready to go to any extreme length to thwart any bid to push the project.

KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar accused the Union government and the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) of continuously trying to provoke by pushing for introduction of railways despite opposition from several quarters.

He said that the KSU is ready to take extreme steps to oppose the move if the Centre remains adamant and attempts to forcefully introduce railways in the eastern part of the state.

Marngar urged the KSU units in Khasi and Jaintia Hills to be prepared to pour onto the streets to protest against any such move.

“It is really unfortunate that the Centre is not taking cognizance of our demands even after we have made our stand very clear,” the KSU president said.

He further asserted that they will not allow the NFR to conduct any survey of a new route to introduce railways in Jaintia Hills region.

Marngar recalled that the KSU in 2017 had opposed the proposed railway project at Ronghana, Byrnihat and would continue to do so if the Centre and state governments force railways on Meghalaya.

In May 2017, the KSU protests against the Tetelia–Byrnihat railway project had turned violent, leading to altercations between the protesters and the police. There was considerable damage to railway construction equipment forcing the contractor to back out of the project.

The KSU’s fresh tirade against railways comes in the wake of reports that the NFR is now looking to connect Jowai with a railway line from Chaparmukh in Nagaon district of Assam.

As per reports, a 180-kilometre broad gauge railway line extending from Chaparmukh Junction in Assam to Jowai in Meghalaya has been included by the NFR in key surveys targeting development of new railway lines in the Northeast.

The proposed railway route is set to traverse several key locations such as Bhoksong, Rajagaon, Baithalangso, Jengkha, Kherani, and Umrangso before terminating in Jowai, reports say, adding that this corridor aims to address critical gaps in the existing transportation infrastructure while fostering interstate connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya.