State likely to experience rain, thunderstorm

SHILLONG, Feb 18: Meghalaya is expected to experience bouts of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the coming days as a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam influences weather patterns across the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rainfall is likely across Meghalaya between February 19 and 23, with thunderstorms and lightning predicted between February 19 and 21. Strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also expected on February 19, which could lead to disruptions.

The weather system is part of a broader cyclonic disturbance affecting the Northeastern states, with Arunachal Pradesh likely to see heavy rainfall and even snowfall in higher altitudes. Other states, including Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, will also witness scattered showers during this period.

With the changing weather conditions, people in Meghalaya should be prepared for intermittent showers and stormy weather in the coming days.