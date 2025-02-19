VPP leaders meet Iewduh vendors to seek votes for KHADC polls

Shillong, Feb 19: The Voice of People Party (VPP) leaders on the last day of campaign on Wednesday visited Iewduh market to interact with the local vendors and roadside hawkers and seek their vote for the party in the KHADC polls schedule to be held on Friday.

It is for the first time that any political party would visit Iewduh as part of their campaign in any of the elections.

The steps taken by the VPP might prove to be a master stroke since many of the vendors and roadside hawkers in Iewduh hail from the remote areas where the party has a strong base.