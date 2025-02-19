Community-managed nursery aids habitat restoration for wild elephants  

Guwahati, Feb 19: Region’s one of the top-notch biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak with support from SBI Foundation (SBIF) and in collaboration with Dhansiri Sikaridanga

Joint Forest management Committee (JFMC) has initiated efforts for replenishment of

habitat for wild elephants in Assam’s Udalguri district that is heavily affected by human

elephant conflict (HEC).

As part of the habitat restoration initiative, a co-managed nursery has been set-up by

Aaranyak and Dhansiri Sikaridanga JFMC over an area of 0.89 hectares and with focus

on raising plant species native to Assam so as to expedite habitat revival process to

benefit elephants and other wildlife.

The JFMCs are recognised by the Forest Department of Assam as its collaborators in

management for forest resources.

“In the last two years, around 27,55,000 saplings of 17 native species were raised in the

nursery and those will be eventually planted at the habitat restoration site to improve

upon the natural habitat for the elephants and other wildlife. We are exploring

introducing native plant species in future to boost our efforts,” said Dr Alolika Sinha,

senior manager and a conservation biologist working with Elephant Research and

Conservation Division (ERCD) of Aaranyak.

“The seeds used in the nursery are primarily sourced through community involvement,

engaging both school children and local villagers,” informed Aaranyak’s conservationist

Rabiya Daimari.

The nursery has more to do than only raising saplings. Around 20 households from

nearby villages participate seasonally during the peak operation period for the nursery.

Four of the households are involved in year-round activities to maintain the nursery.

These marginalized farmers and landless households from nearby villages get an

opportunity for earning a livelihood from the nursery. For the purpose of ensuring

proper maintenance and sustainability of the nursery a dedicated management team

comprising members from the local community has been formed, and trained to

oversee daily operations including proper plant care, guiding community members

working in the nursery.

The nursery also offers experiential learning on the environment for students from

various schools and colleges. Beyond providing hands-on learning experiences, the

nursery also functions as a platform highlighting the significance of tree species to

wildlife as well as people's wellbeing.

The efforts to set up the nursery have garnered a positive response from the

community members regarding restoration efforts, cultivating a sense of ownership

and dedication to environmental conservation. Through their engagement in the

nursery, these individuals are also acquiring valuable skills and knowledge on

sustainable practices.

By focusing on habitat improvement for elephants and other wildlife species while

empowering local communities economically, this initiative sets a benchmark for

safeguarding the wellbeing of wildlife and people.