Give Rs 2,500 per month to women at earliest, says Atishi to Delhi CM; Oppn assures Gupta of cooperation

New Delhi, Feb 20: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was on Thursday assured of cooperation in governance by leaders of the two Opposition parties AAP and the Congress, who also sought early release of monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for the city’s women.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP legislator from the Kalkaji seat, Atishi congratulated CM Gupta and her Cabinet ministers for taking oath of office on Thursday. Atishi also said, “I demand that the BJP government’s Cabinet pass the scheme to give the promised monthly amount (Rs 2,500) to all women of Delhi.”

Atishi reminded the new Chief Minister that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Delhi’s women to get their bank accounts linked to their mobile phone numbers so that on or before March 8 they get a message on their phones confirming that the promised Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance has landed in their accounts.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President, Devender Yadav also extended his support and best wishes to the newly-appointed Chief Minister and hoped that she would enjoy a successful innings and restore Delhi to the glory that it had been taken to by former Congress Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit.

He said that being a woman Chief Minister, Gupta has an excellent role model in the late Sheila Dikshit, who had turned the National Capital into a clean and green world-class city till an ‘imposter’ ruined the Capital with corruption, misrule and inefficiency for 11 years.

Yadav said that Delhi Congress will extend its full co-operation and support to the new Delhi Government if it immediately gets down to repair the incalculable damaged done to the civic infrastructure by the Arvind Kejriwal government, who came to power as a pauper, but went back after swindling the taxpayers’ money for his own comfort.

The Delhi Congress chief said that the new Chief Minister faces a daunting task of fixing not only the dilapidated civic infrastructure, providing clean water and fighting air pollution, but also of punishing those who looted Delhi.

The Congress leader, who himself lost the Assembly election from Badli constituency, said the CM should fulfil the BJP’s election promise of bringing to book all those who looted the taxpayers’ money by committing various scams, including the excise scam. He said that Delhi Congress will give constructive suggestions and support the new Government in its effort to restore the national Capital to its old glory in which the Congress Government had left it.

IANS