Meghalaya Education Dept assures timely release of funds to schools

Shillong, Feb 21: Meghalaya Education Department has assured that funds for government and aided schools are being released on time, with a dedicated system in place to monitor and expedite disbursements.

Secretary of the Education Department, Swapnil Tembe, provided an update on the status of financial allocations, emphasizing that efforts are being made to ensure smooth and timely releases despite occasional technical challenges.

“For all government schools, we have released funds, and for aided schools, which receive aid on a quarterly basis, we have already provided funds till December. In fact, for some schools, we have even released for the fourth quarter, and for the remaining cases, things are being worked out and will be expedited,” Tembe stated

