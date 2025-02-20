Thursday, February 20, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India to transform into high-income country with GDP of $23–$35 trillion by 2047

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 20: India is set to transform into a high-income country with a projected GDP of $23–$35 trillion by 2047, driven by sustained annual growth of 8-10 per cent, according to a report on Thursday.

This will be powered by India’s demographic dividend, technological innovation, and sectoral transformation, according to the report by Bain &amp; Company and Nasscom. With nearly 200 million individuals expected to enter the workforce in the coming decades, India has a unique opportunity to drive high-value job creation and unlock significant economic potential.

Five key sectors, including electronics, energy, chemicals, automotive, and services, would act as strategic growth levers due to alignment with global trends and scalability, with the potential to address India’s unique challenges and advantages.

Rising income, a growing pool of skilled workers, and continuous improvements in infrastructure are some of the key factors that can fuel this growth, said the report. “By investing in digital and transport infrastructure, enhancing domestic manufacturing, and driving collaborative R&D, we can position India as a leader in future technologies and global trade. A multi-pronged, tech-driven approach will be key to unlocking inclusive and sustainable growth,” said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President at Nasscom.

Advances in AI-driven chip design, touchless manufacturing, and backward integration into component manufacturing and design could enhance cost competitiveness and innovation, driving the sector’s export share from 24 per cent to 45 per cent-50 per cent by 2047 and its GDP contribution from 3 per cent to 8 per cent-10 per cent.

India’s share of renewables in overall energy generation has the potential to rise from 24 per cent in 2023 to 70 per cent in 2047 backed by modernising energy infrastructure, and scaled investments in green energy. India is also likely to transition from a net energy importer to a net exporter.

“AI-powered molecular design and digital twin technologies, along with other tech-driven improvements can lead to a potential increase India’s share in global value chain from around 3 per cent to over 10 per cent in 2047,” said the report.

Auto-components exports sector are likely to reach $200–$250 billion (by 2047), driven by near-term share capture in ICE market and longer-term shift to EVs. “Electronics is one of the key sectors instrumental in this journey and is poised to emerge as a global manufacturing hub expected to $3.5 trillion by 2047, contributing more than 20 per cent to global production,” said Lokesh Payik, Partner at Bain & Company.

IANS

Previous article
Nearly 200 nations to focus on mobilising $200 billion annually for biodiversity
Next article
Papon calls his track ‘Sabse Haseen Tu’, a celebration of love
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur Guv urges people to surrender illegal arms in 7 days

GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday appealed to the people of all communities in...
MEGHALAYA

Umrangso mishap: Mortal remains of 5 miners recovered

Guwahati, Feb 19: The mortal remains of the five miners who remained trapped inside the flooded coal mine...
NATIONAL

Advantage Assam-2 summit: Eyeing over Rs 1.50 lakh cr investment, infra projects, says CM

Guwahati, Feb 20: Assam is eyeing investments and infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1.50 lakh crore at the...
NATIONAL

PM Internship Scheme Round 2 with over one lakh opportunities open for applications

New Delhi, Feb 20: The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) is once again open for applications with the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur Guv urges people to surrender illegal arms in 7 days

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on...

Umrangso mishap: Mortal remains of 5 miners recovered

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 19: The mortal remains of the five...

Advantage Assam-2 summit: Eyeing over Rs 1.50 lakh cr investment, infra projects, says CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 20: Assam is eyeing investments and infrastructure...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur Guv urges people to surrender illegal arms in 7 days

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on...

Umrangso mishap: Mortal remains of 5 miners recovered

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 19: The mortal remains of the five...

Advantage Assam-2 summit: Eyeing over Rs 1.50 lakh cr investment, infra projects, says CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 20: Assam is eyeing investments and infrastructure...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge