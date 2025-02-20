SC raps Meghalaya, other states for delayed reports on domestic violence

SHILLONG, Feb 19: The Supreme Court of India pulled up Meghalaya and several other states and union territories for failing to submit status reports on the implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Prasanna B Varale extended the deadline by four weeks but imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the defaulters, payable to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre.

The states found lacking in compliance include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Assam, besides Meghalaya. Union territories such as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep were also flagged for non-compliance.

“Pay a cost of Rs 5,000 and file it. If you don’t file it, next time it will double,” Justice Nagarathna said. The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for March 25.

Despite its matrilineal society, Meghalaya has witnessed an alarming rise in domestic violence cases. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), nearly 32% of married women in Meghalaya have suffered physical abuse—the highest rate among Northeastern states. Furthermore, police records from 2023 reveal that 628 cases of crimes against women were reported, with East Khasi Hills accounting for a significant share.

This makes it all the more important for the rightful implementation of the law in the state and the need for stronger enforcement of protective laws, appointment of protection officers, establishment of service providers and shelter homes, and large-scale awareness campaigns to curb domestic abuse.

The Supreme Court’s scrutiny follows a December 2, 2024, order, which mandated states and UTs to submit reports detailing their progress in enforcing the 2005 law. Initially, the deadline was extended to February 14, but with continued non-compliance, the court has now imposed penalties.

The plea that prompted this judicial intervention seeks better implementation of the law, with specific demands for appointing protection officers, ensuring shelter facilities, and initiating awareness campaigns to combat domestic violence. The court has emphasised that the responsibility for enforcement lies not just with the Centre but also with state governments.