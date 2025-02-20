State-of-the-art diagnostic centre inaugurated in city

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurated the Apollo Trinity Medical Centre in Shillong on Wednesday, marking the formal commencement of its full-fledged operations. The state-of-the-art diagnostic centre, established in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, aims to enhance medical services in Meghalaya.

It is located in Nongrim Hills.

The Apollo Trinity Medical Centre is equipped with diagnostic services such as ECG, TMT, and echocardiography, pulmonary function tests (PFT), ultrasound, X-ray, ophthalmology, dental care, physiotherapy, and an integrated lab connected to Apollo Diagnostics. The radiology department operates in collaboration with Apollo Tele Radiology International, ensuring expert consultations.

Sangma spoke about his personal involvement in the project and added that the government is focused on strengthening healthcare infrastructure. He pointed out that Meghalaya allocates nearly 9% of its total budget to healthcare, the highest percentage in the country, and talked about how this would reduce the financial burden on citizens who often travel outside the state for medical treatment.

He also talked about the recruitment of 500 doctors, the introduction of solar-powered sub-centres, and the digitisation of medical records. He also urged medical professionals to provide compassionate care and assured government support in addressing infrastructure and environmental challenges in Shillong.

Lyngdoh noted the transformation of the site, which was once a playground, into a medical centre and stressed the need for such facilities within the state. She pointed out that many families struggle financially when forced to seek treatment outside Meghalaya, often resorting to selling land or assets. She proposed the addition of rehabilitation and therapy services to support patients recovering from major illnesses like heart disease and cancer.

Future expansion plans include dialysis, endoscopy, CT scans, and MRI services. A dedicated mobile app will be introduced for appointment bookings, home sample collections, and access to digital medical records, streamlining patient services. Telemedicine consultations with Apollo specialists from across the country will also be available.

The centre was initially blessed in December 2024 by Archbishop Victor Lyngdoh and Fr Richard M Majaw, and its full-scale operations officially began with Wednesday’s inauguration.