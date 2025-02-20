Thursday, February 20, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Umrangso mishap: Mortal remains of 5 miners recovered

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Feb 19: The mortal remains of the five miners who remained trapped inside the flooded coal mine in Dima Hasao district’s Umrangso area for a month and a half were recovered on Wednesday.

The recovery came after 45 days of intensive dewatering inside the quarry and search operations by multiple agencies.

Taking to social media, Assam mines and minerals minister Kaushik Rai informed: “After 45 days of relentless efforts, the rescue operation in Umrangso has concluded with a total of nine bodies recovered — four in the earlier phase and five in the final phase today. Our deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.”

The minister also thanked the Dima Hasao district administration, Assam Police, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Air Force, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, AMDC, ASDMA, CIL, GSI, IIT Guwahati, PHED, DHAC members and local citizens for their collaborative efforts to conclude the dewatering and search operation inside the mine.

Meanwhile, the process to identify the mortal remains has been initiated.

It may be recalled that the nine workers were trapped after water from unascertained sources intruded the mine on January 6.

Previous article
Advantage Assam-2 summit: Eyeing over Rs 1.50 lakh cr investment, infra projects, says CM
Next article
Manipur Guv urges people to surrender illegal arms in 7 days
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur Guv urges people to surrender illegal arms in 7 days

GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday appealed to the people of all communities in...
NATIONAL

Advantage Assam-2 summit: Eyeing over Rs 1.50 lakh cr investment, infra projects, says CM

Guwahati, Feb 20: Assam is eyeing investments and infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1.50 lakh crore at the...
NATIONAL

PM Internship Scheme Round 2 with over one lakh opportunities open for applications

New Delhi, Feb 20: The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) is once again open for applications with the...
NATIONAL

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Cabinet comprises Jat, Sikh, Purvanchali and SC faces

New Delhi, Feb 20: Rekha Gupta was administered oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur Guv urges people to surrender illegal arms in 7 days

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on...

Advantage Assam-2 summit: Eyeing over Rs 1.50 lakh cr investment, infra projects, says CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 20: Assam is eyeing investments and infrastructure...

PM Internship Scheme Round 2 with over one lakh opportunities open for applications

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 20: The Prime Minister Internship Scheme...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur Guv urges people to surrender illegal arms in 7 days

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on...

Advantage Assam-2 summit: Eyeing over Rs 1.50 lakh cr investment, infra projects, says CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 20: Assam is eyeing investments and infrastructure...

PM Internship Scheme Round 2 with over one lakh opportunities open for applications

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 20: The Prime Minister Internship Scheme...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge