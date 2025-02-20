Umrangso mishap: Mortal remains of 5 miners recovered

Guwahati, Feb 19: The mortal remains of the five miners who remained trapped inside the flooded coal mine in Dima Hasao district’s Umrangso area for a month and a half were recovered on Wednesday.

The recovery came after 45 days of intensive dewatering inside the quarry and search operations by multiple agencies.

Taking to social media, Assam mines and minerals minister Kaushik Rai informed: “After 45 days of relentless efforts, the rescue operation in Umrangso has concluded with a total of nine bodies recovered — four in the earlier phase and five in the final phase today. Our deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.”

The minister also thanked the Dima Hasao district administration, Assam Police, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Air Force, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, AMDC, ASDMA, CIL, GSI, IIT Guwahati, PHED, DHAC members and local citizens for their collaborative efforts to conclude the dewatering and search operation inside the mine.

Meanwhile, the process to identify the mortal remains has been initiated.

It may be recalled that the nine workers were trapped after water from unascertained sources intruded the mine on January 6.