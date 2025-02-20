Thursday, February 20, 2025
Manipur Guv urges people to surrender illegal arms in 7 days

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday appealed to the people of all communities in the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station/outpost or security forces’ camp within the next seven days.

In a statement, Bhalla said the people of Manipur, both in the valley and hills, have suffered immense hardship for the past over 20 months owing to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony.

“In the greater interest of restoring normalcy, so that people can return to their normal day-to-day activities, all communities in the state must come forward to ensure cessation of hostilities and maintenance of peace and order in the society,” he said.

“It is in this regard that I sincerely request the people of all communities, particularly the youths in the Valley and Hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station/outpost/security forces’ camp within the next seven days, with effect from today. Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace,” the Governor stated.

“I want to assure you that no punitive action would be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons,” he stated, adding that the government is committed to ensuring a peaceful resolution of the situation and safeguarding the future of the state’s youth.

Umrangso mishap: Mortal remains of 5 miners recovered
