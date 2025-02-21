Bangladeshi nationals, Indian facilitators arrested

Shillong, Feb 21: Personnel from Jengjal Police Station last night detected six suspected Bangladeshi nationals including one women and two facilitators (Indian citizens) from Goalpara Assam. They were detained and on interrogation they revealed that another Indian citizen (facilitator) from Gasuapara Police Station was also apprehended by the police.

A case is being registered under the relevant provisions of the Foreigner’s Act. The arrested accused persons were identified as follows :

1. Rakibul Islam, 20yrs, , R/o Baburbhita Part-II, PO Dhamur Reserve, PS Bhaguan, Dist. Goalpara, Assam.

2. Jelhaque Ali, 28yrs, R/o Baburbhita Part-II, PS Bhaguan, Goalpara Assam.

3. Ruhul Amin, 33yrs, R/o Dadon, PS Pirghasa, PO Kadir Haat, Dist. Rangpur, Bangladesh

4. Din Islam, 38yrs, R/o Tetlabor, PO Rupshi, PS Rupgaunj, Dist. Narayangaunj, Bangladesh.

5. Dilwar Hussain, 27yrs, R/o Gumrah, PO Rangtia, PS Zinaighati, Dist.Sherpur, Bangladesh.

6. Smt. Sarmin Begum, 35yrs, W/o Nazrul Islam, R/o Paragram, PO Ashulia, PS Baipail, Dist.Savar, Bangladesh.

7. Sultan Mahmud, 37yrs, R/o Gumrah, PO Rangtia, PS Zinaighati, Dist Sherpur, Bangladesh.

8. Robel Kobiras, 33yrs,, R/o Kumroil, PO Bamail, PS Niamatpur, Dist.Naogaon, Rajshahi Division, Bangladesh.