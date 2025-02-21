Polling halted at Wapung polling station in EJH

SHILLONG, Feb 21: Polling in Wapung polling station East Jaintia Hills district has been stopped after unidentified miscreants ransacked the polling station and even damaged the EVM.

According to authorities this incident happened around 11 am on Friday. Soon after the incident the polling party returned to the district headquarters and the security was beefed up.

According to unconfirmed reports a fight broke out between the VPP and the NPP supporters leading to the mayhem and halting of the polling.

However authorities have refused to comment anything on it. A report has been sought and action will be initiated after that.