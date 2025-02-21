Ibrahim, Khushi-starrer Nadaaniyan locked for March 7 release

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, is all set to release on March 7 on the streaming giant Netflix. The official Instagram handle of Netflix made the announcement on Thursday and wrote: “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix!” Marking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut as Arjun Mehta, alongside Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jai Singh, Nadaaniyan takes a deep dive into the delicate maze of Gen Z romance, where emotions are complicated and pretending can sometimes feel all too real. (IANS)