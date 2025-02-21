Friday, February 21, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

BLACKPINK announce 2025 world tour dates

K-pop band BLACKPINK has something super exciting in store for their fans. The group announced that they would soon embark on a world tour. The K-pop girl band, comprised of Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie, announced that they would be embarking on a stadium tour this summer with dates in Asia, the United States and Europe, reported People. YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk previously said in July 2024 that the band would be reuniting with new music and a tour. “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK,” he said in a video, translated from Korean. “And it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour, ” adding, “We are working hard so that many YG artists can meet with many fans,” as per the outlets. (ANI)

