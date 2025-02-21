Kudos to the Government

Editor,

As a citizen of Meghalaya, I wish to congratulate the NPP-led Government of Meghalaya for some development initiatives that it has implemented so far. I wish to mention three areas in particular. Firstly, there is a satisfactory law and order situation in the state. So far, we have not seen explosive incidents of violence like in the past. The Government has succeeded in maintaining peace and harmony to a great extent. Secondly, under this government we have seen great development in road system. I would like to commend the government for the beautiful and standard roads that have been built and are being built in the state. The Mawpdang, Ummir and Diengpasoh roads which connect to the Shillong by-pass highway are some examples. Within the city we see better roads being constructed like the Mawlai road, the Goralane road and so on. The four-lane highway through Upper Shillong is finally seeing the light of day under this government. Thirdly, this government has boosted the tourism sector in the state. Tourist spots have multiplied and the number of tourists footfalls are growing strong from year to year.

The recalibrating of the Cherry Blossom Festival has resulted in the growth of the tourism sector. The Government’s financial aid to private sectors for tourism development is a welcome step. However, it is my opinion that road construction should be undertaken to many newly explored tourist spots which remain inaccessible so far. Sohra being such an internationally acclaimed tourist destination, a four-lane highway would enhance its beauty and accessibility. Considering the energy shortage that our state faces, it is my opinion that wind energy should be harnessed as an alternative source of power. Many parts of our state have huge potential for wind energy. Windmills could be set up in many areas and they could provide abundant energy to the state. Windmills are able to produce more energy than solar panels.

To conclude, I would emphasize that good roads and sufficient energy are the secret to the progress and development of the state. Unfortunately, there are too many voices of criticism against the Government and sad to say, some have a religious tone which is not healthy for the well-being of the state. Of course there are many shortcomings of this or any other government, but that should not prevent anyone from acknowledging the good work that they have done. I wish the CM and his collaborators all the best and I hope and pray that they are able to do more to take our beloved state to great heights and to excel in every field.

Yours etc.,

Barnes Mawrie sdb

Via email

How long will we cower before pressure groups?

Editor,

The pressure group’s opposition to railway expansion in Khasi-Jaintia Hills is not just short-sighted but actively harmful to the region’s development. Blocking railway connectivity suffocates economic growth, isolates communities, and denies Meghalaya a crucial infrastructure upgrade that could benefit thousands. I question whom they are truly protecting. Upon reviewing numerous online comments under news channel pages, it is evident that the majority of local residents oppose the pressure group’s stance against railway expansion in Meghalaya. They appear to be in favour of improved connectivity, yet it seems they refrain from openly expressing their support—perhaps due to fear?

Clinging to outdated paranoia while the world moves forward. This isn’t preservation—it’s self-inflicted stagnation, a death grip on progress. They scream “protection” while suffocating opportunity, trapping Meghalaya in an economic chokehold. Their blind defiance is a coward’s retreat, a burial of heads in the sand while the future steamrolls ahead. The state deserves growth, jobs, and connectivity—Adapt or be left behind.

The claim that the Centre is “provoking” by introducing railways is illogical. Rail connectivity is not an act of aggression—it’s a necessity. Every developed region thrives on strong transportation networks, and denying Meghalaya this progress only perpetuates underdevelopment. The pressure group’s insistence on “extreme steps” and violent protests is nothing but obstructionism. In 2017, their violent protests led to destruction and delays, hurting local businesses and employment opportunities. Now, instead of learning from past mistakes, they double down on outdated rhetoric. The 180-km railway line from Chaparmukh to Jowai is designed to enhance interstate connectivity, not undermine local interests. Improved transport means better trade, job opportunities, and easier access to essential services—something the people of Meghalaya deserve.

It’s time to reject fear-mongering and embrace progress. The future of Meghalaya should not be held hostage by an organisation that refuses to evolve.

Yours etc.,

Name witheld on request

Via email