Building a safer future

Editor,

For over a century, St Anthony’s Junior School has been more than just walls and classrooms- it has been a home to dreams, friendships and bright futures. Generations have walked its halls carrying forward a legacy built on knowledge and care. But as time passes even the strongest structures weaken. The cracks in the walls are not just signs of age; they are reminders that change is inevitable.

The decision to rebuild is not about letting go of history but about protecting the future. No tradition or sentiment is greater than the safety of our children. A new, stronger, more resilient building does not mean forgetting the past. It means honouring the past by ensuring that the next generation has a safe place to learn and grow in.

Change is difficult but a necessary part of life. Let’s come together, not in resistance but in hope so that the school we love can stand tall for another one hundred years, shaping even more lives just as it has shaped ours.

Yours etc.,

Cathrine Shabong,

Via email

The Sad Situation of St. Anthony’s School

Editor,

The delay in the construction of the building of St. Anthony’s L. P. School, Laitumkhrah, vexes us. We understand that after due permission had been sought and granted, the construction of the new building was initiated, starting with the demolition of the old building. Then, the notion that the old building could have been tagged ‘heritage’ stalled the reconstruction. Sheer commonsensical perusal of the Meghalaya Heritage Act, 2012, does not convince one that the building is ‘heritage’.

And, here, we do not have even an iota of doubt that the group owning and managing the school had thought in good faith and out of goodwill that it was in the best interests of the young children to construct another building in place of the old one which had run its course and had done its service. We do not have any doubts for we are talking about the group which has rendered inarguably yeoman’s service in the field of education – locally, nationally, and internationally. The same group has done a highly commendable part in keeping alive our history. The museum (DBCIC) in Mawlai is just one humongous testimony to their commitment.

The delay in the construction of the new building is only going to more adversely impact the overall well-being of the young students. We request that a way be paved for the construction to commence, and to ensure that the young ones have the optimum ambience to grow and thrive in.

Yours etc.,

Valerian Pakma

& Boswell Pala

Association of the Past Pupils of Don Bosco

Via email

Meghalaya’s Education System: White Elephant In Need of Reforms

Editor,

I write to express my concerns about the state of education in Meghalaya, a topic that demands immediate attention and action. While the state has made commendable progress in improving literacy rates and expanding access to education, the system remains plagued by systemic issues that hinder its potential to empower the youth and drive socio-economic development.

Meghalaya’s literacy rate of 75.48% (2011 Census) is a positive indicator, but it masks the stark disparities between urban and rural areas, as well as gender-based inequalities. Rural regions, particularly in the Garo Hills, continue to lag behind, with girls often facing cultural and economic barriers to education. Literacy, while important, is not enough. The state must focus on functional literacy, critical thinking, and skill development to prepare students for a competitive world.

Having attended the live session on the pre-budget consultation for the financial year 2025-2026 on Facebook, the statistics and the data presented on our education was a matter of immediate concern. Meghalaya, despite having a lower population than Tripura, has significantly more schools (14,582 vs. 4,929) and teachers (55,160 vs. 36,433). This raises questions about the state’s education policies, teacher recruitment strategy, or possibly an over-representation of small-scale institutions. The presence of 206 schools with zero enrolment and 2,269 schools with single-digit enrolment out of a total 14,582 schools highlights a severe inefficiency in resource allocation and management.

The fact that 206 schools have zero students raises serious concerns about wastage of public funds, mismanagement, and lack of accountability in the education sector. Schools with single-digit enrolment (2,269 in total) suggest that either the schools are not meeting student needs or there is an oversupply of institutions without demand-driven planning. Within deficit and ad-hoc schools, 18 have no enrolment, and 1,141 have single-digit enrolment, indicating that even partially government-aided institutions are struggling to attract students. This signals a need for a thorough review of education policies, funding allocation, and rationalisation of schools based on population density and demand.

Despite a massive annual budget allocation of Rs. 1967 crores for school teachers and Rs. 218.68 crores for college faculty, student performance in crucial exams remains alarmingly low. A significant 47% of the school salary budget is directed toward GIA Private School teachers, while government and SSA teachers receive 35% and 19%, respectively. Similarly, GIA Private Colleges receive a staggering 83% of the college salary budget, with just 13 institutions consuming Rs. 121.66 crores. However, the return on this investment is questionable. Over the last decade, SSLC exam pass rates have fluctuated between 50% and 57%, with 2024 recording a mere 55.80%. This raises concerns about the efficiency of resource allocation, quality of education, and accountability in the system. With such substantial funding, why are students struggling to achieve better results? This pressing issue calls for a critical review of spending effectiveness and academic outcomes. Year after year, an increasing number of schools are failing their students, with 124 institutions recording a 0% pass rate in 2024 alone. Even more shocking, 36 schools have had absolutely no passed students for three consecutive years.

This isn’t just an academic failure; it’s a systemic collapse. Despite crores of rupees spent on teacher salaries and infrastructure, the outcome remains abysmal. What explains this persistent failure? Lack of accountability? Poor teaching standards? A flawed curriculum? The education sector cannot afford to brush these figures aside. Every failed student represents a future compromised. If drastic reforms aren’t implemented, the system will continue to churn out batches of students with shattered aspirations. The authorities must answer: where is the money going, and why is it not translating into quality education?

The dismal state of Meghalaya’s education system is a pressing issue that demands immediate intervention. While the state has made strides in improving literacy, the persistent challenges of poor student outcomes, inefficient resource allocation, and an alarming number of underperforming schools expose deep-rooted systemic flaws. The data speaks for itself— wastage of public funds, schools with negligible or zero enrolment, and stagnating SSLC pass rates despite substantial financial investment. This is not merely a policy failure; it is an educational crisis with long-term socio-economic consequences. Without accountability, transparency, and strategic reforms, Meghalaya risks failing an entire generation of students. The government must prioritise evidence-based policymaking, ensure optimal utilization of resources, and implement a merit-driven approach to improve teaching standards.

Education is the foundation of progress. If Meghalaya aspires to empower its youth and compete in a rapidly evolving world, it cannot afford to let another year pass with these glaring inefficiencies. The time for rhetoric is over—concrete action is the need of the hour.

Yours etc.,

Teresa Phawa Lyngdoh,

Via email