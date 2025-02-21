MPCC rules out working with NPP in KHADC

Shillong, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N. Syiem on Friday ruled out that the party would be working with the NPP in the KHADC after elections since majority of the party workers and even the people of the State were against such a move.

“As per wishes of the majority we will not like to work with the NPP,” Syiem who is the former Deputy CEM in the NPP-led Executive in the KHADC said.

He, however, said that they would need to discuss if there was a situation where three to four parties needed to work together in the wake of a fractured mandate.

“We will need to discuss all these possibilities depending on the outcome of the results after the counting on February 24,” the MPCC working president said.

Syiem who is also the party candidate from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah said that he does not think there is any xave either for the VPP or UDP which will be a threat for his re-election from the constituency.

“There is no such wave either of the VPP or UDP from what can be observed from outside. But I will not know if there are silent voters who will back the two parties,” the former Deputy CEM said.

Replying to a query, he said that his future if he will return as the CEM of the KHADC will depend on the number of MDCs that the party manages to win.

“If we win more seats then I have strong chances to return as the CEM. But if we manage to win only a few seats then the chances to return as the CEM does not arise,” he said.