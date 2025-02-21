Need good leadership to realise vision of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi at SOUL Conclave

New Delhi, Feb 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India needs good leadership to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) will play a major role in it.

His remarks came after he inaugurated the first edition of the SOUL Conclave here. Addressing the Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, PM Modi said: “To increase the momentum of growth, we need world-class leaders, and for this SOUL-like institutions can prove to be a game-changer.”

Pointing out that India is emerging as a global powerhouse, he said: “The country needs energetic leaders in every sector who can find solutions to global needs. Highlighting the establishment of SOUL, he said it is a big step towards the realisation of the Viksit Bharat 2047.

Sharing that Swami Vivekananda had asked for 100 energetic young men and women to transform India, PM Modi said: ” We need the same power and mantra to tread forward.” “In every realm, we need the best leaders, not only political leaders, but in every field, the SOUL has the scope of developing the leadership of the 21st century.

SOUL pass-outs may become a top political leader,” he said. He said there is a need to make the country’s governance and policy-making world-class which will be possible only when policymakers, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs make their policies by connecting with the global base system.

“If we have to make Viksit Bharat, then we will have to move ahead in all areas… We will not only have to aspire for excellence but also achieve it…,” he said. Notably, SOUL is a leadership institution in Gujarat launched to enable authentic leaders to advance the public good.

The aim is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in the country through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

The SOUL conclave, which will culminate on Saturday, aims to foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes, to inspire young audiences. The forum would bring together people from different walks of life to discuss aspects relating to leadership.

IANS