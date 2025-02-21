Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez join Oscars as presenters

Ben Stiller, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Sterling K. Brown, Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Ana de Armas, and Connie Nielsen have been announced as presenters at the 97th Academy Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made by Oscar executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan on Wednesday.

Winfrey is a two-time Oscar nominee, recognised for her work in The Color Purple and as a producer on Selma. Gomez is part of the star-studded cast of Emilia Perez, one of this year’s top contenders. Stiller is in the spotlight for his work on Severance Season 2. Actor and comedian Nick Offerman has also been confirmed as the show’s announcer.

This will be Offerman’s first time as an announcer at the Academy Awards. The actor follows David Alan Grier, who served as the announcer for last year’s ceremony. (ANI)