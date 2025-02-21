Friday, February 21, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez join Oscars as presenters

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ben Stiller, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Sterling K. Brown, Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Ana de Armas, and Connie Nielsen have been announced as presenters at the 97th Academy Awards.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made by Oscar executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan on Wednesday.
Winfrey is a two-time Oscar nominee, recognised for her work in The Color Purple and as a producer on Selma. Gomez is part of the star-studded cast of Emilia Perez, one of this year’s top contenders. Stiller is in the spotlight for his work on Severance Season 2. Actor and comedian Nick Offerman has also been confirmed as the show’s announcer.
This will be Offerman’s first time as an announcer at the Academy Awards. The actor follows David Alan Grier, who served as the announcer for last year’s ceremony. (ANI)

Previous article
Follow code on age-based content classification, Ministry tells OTT platforms
Next article
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh & Goa
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Hamas returns bodies of Israeli hostages

Bodies include mother and her two young children Khan Younis, Feb 20: Hamas on Thursday released the bodies of...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

S’pore suspends meal prog after food poisoning Singapore, Feb 20: Singapore on Thursday temporarily halted a two-day-old national preparedness...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ibrahim, Khushi-starrer Nadaaniyan locked for March 7 release

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, is all set to release on March...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

BLACKPINK announce 2025 world tour dates

K-pop band BLACKPINK has something super exciting in store for their fans. The group announced that they would...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hamas returns bodies of Israeli hostages

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bodies include mother and her two young children Khan Younis,...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
S’pore suspends meal prog after food poisoning Singapore, Feb 20:...

Ibrahim, Khushi-starrer Nadaaniyan locked for March 7 release

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which also stars...
Load more

Popular news

Hamas returns bodies of Israeli hostages

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bodies include mother and her two young children Khan Younis,...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
S’pore suspends meal prog after food poisoning Singapore, Feb 20:...

Ibrahim, Khushi-starrer Nadaaniyan locked for March 7 release

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which also stars...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge