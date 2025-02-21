Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh & Goa

In a major boost for Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, Chhaava, the movie has been declared tax-free in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, including its capital Bhopal, and Goa.

The film, which is generating a lot of buzz for its gripping storyline and Vicky Kaushal’s powerful performance is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

On February 19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement during a public gathering held on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary.

Taking to his X handle, Mohan Yadav wrote, “On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary, I announce tax-free release of the Hindi film Chhava based on his son Sambhaji Maharaj.”

The Goa government has also declared that Chhaava tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the same via a post on his X handle. He tweeted, “Victory to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj! It gives pleasure to me to announce that movie Chhava based on the life & sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax Free in Goa. (IANS)