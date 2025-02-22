Congress rules out post-poll deal with NPP in KHADC

SHILLONG, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N Syiem on Friday ruled out the possibility of his party working with the NPP in the KHADC after the election verdict as a majority of the party workers and the people of the state are against such a move.

“As per the wishes of the majority, we would not like to work with the NPP,” Syiem, who was the Deputy CEM in the NPP-led Executive Committee in the KHADC, said after casting his votes at the Lumshyiap community hall polling station.

He, however, said Congress was game for discussions if the mandate is fractured and three to four parties need to work together.

“We will need to discuss all these possibilities depending on the outcome after the counting on February 24,” he said.

Syiem, who is also the party candidate from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, said he could not feel any wave in favour of his VPP and NPP rivals.

“There was no wave either for the VPP or the NPP either unless the silent voters back their candidates,” he said.

Replying to a query, the MPCC said the chances of his becoming the CEM of the KHADC would depend on the number of seats the party manages to win.

“If we win more seats, then I have a strong chance of returning as the CEM. But if we manage to win only a few seats, then the chances are low,” he said. Syiem suggested the need to insert some of the provisions of Article 371 in the amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Syiem stated that Paragraph 3A of the Sixth Schedule only speaks about land allotment and there is a need to also mention mineral resources in the said paragraph.

He also stressed the need to bring back Paragraph 12A which states that no Act of Parliament and the State Legislature should apply to the subjects which the district council has been empowered with.

Syiem said he would also advocate the need to strengthen the functioning of the three wings of the KHADC whether it is the Executive, Legislative, or Judiciary.

Syiem exuded confidence that he would again be re-elected as the MDC due to the work he has done for the development of the constituency in the past six years.