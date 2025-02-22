Over 72% voter turnout, sporadic incidents in JH mark ADC elections

SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 21: Around 72.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Friday’s elections in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) while around 82.73 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) polls which were by and large peaceful except for sporadic incidents of attacks on polling stations and damages to EVMs in two constituencies of JHADC.

The polls will decide the fate of 272 candidates – 158, including 12, in the KHADC and 114, including 7, in the JHADC.

Nongspung-Sohiong saw the highest turnout of 86.07 per cent while Jirang constituency saw the lowest turnout with a mere 51.46 per cent voters exercising their franchise for the KHDC polls.

For the JHADC polls, Moodymmai-Nongkroh constituency in West Jaintia Hills recorded the highest voting percentage at 90.8 per cent while the lowest figure of 75.21 per cent was recorded in Jowai-North constituency.

There were stray incidents of mob violence in which EVMs were damaged in two constituencies falling under the JHADC. Polling in the KHADC areas passed off peacefully.

District Council Affairs Commissioner and Secretary Cyril VD Diengdoh said mobs damaged EVMs in four polling booths of two polling stations falling under Musniang-Rangad and Bataw-Lakadong constituencies in East Jaintia Hills.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Jacquiline U Kharpuri, a group of individuals forcibly entered a polling booth of Wapung Skur polling station falling under Musniang-Rangad constituency and destroyed EVMs before leaving the spot. They returned after sometime and destroyed EVMs in another polling booth. The vandalism was carried out in the presence of security personnel. Authorities immediately responded and tightened security by deploying additional forces. Later, senior police officials visited the site. Nobody could identify the persons involved in the incident.

EVMs were also damaged by a mob in two polling booths of Bataw polling station falling under the Bataw Lakadong constituency. An inquiry was initiated into the incidents.

Repolling was ordered in all four polling stations in Wapung Skur and Bataw where the incidents occurred. It will be held from 7 am till 4 pm on Saturday.

City wears deserted look

A holiday on account of the KHADC elections on Friday made the otherwise bustling city wear a deserted look.

With the exception of commercial hubs, others parts of the city sported a decongested look with lesser number of vehicles and people seen on the streets.

Schools, colleges, state government offices and a number of business establishments remained closed for the day to allow tribal voters to exercise their franchise. A large number of people from others parts of the state went back to their respective constituencies to vote for their choice of candidates and parties.

An evening drew, the highway from Umiam to Shillong witnessed a massive traffic jam as polling officials deposited EVMs and other election materials at the ISBT in Mawlai Mawiong.

Low turnout in Ri-Bhoi

There was not much excitement among voters in the five KHADC constituencies falling under Ri-Bhoi district.

According to a report received from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the voter turnout till 4 pm was 51.46 per cent in Jirang, 55.98 per cent in Nongpoh, 56.07 per cent in Mawhati, 54.50 per cent in Umsning, and 67.61 per cent in Umroi.

The overall turnout in the district was 56.91 per cent, with 1,06,571 people exercising their franchise when reports last came in.

Altogether 26 candidates from various political parties and an independent contested in these five constituencies. The votes will be counted on February 24.

SWKH records 81.5% turnout

South West Khasi Hills District recorded a total turnout of about 81.5 per cent in the KHADC polls.

South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, B Mawlong said, “Ranikor constituency recorded about 83% voter turnout while Mawkyrwat recorded about 80%.”

However, the DC said that the exact percentages will be updated later after compiling everything as some of the polling parties are still on their way and the turnout might increase in both the constituencies.

Mawlong also informed that only one EVM machine at Ranikor constituency was not working due to some errors and it was replaced.

The DC also informed that no complaints were received from any parts of the district and the election was peaceful and successful.