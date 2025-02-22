Saturday, February 22, 2025
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

Indian stock market consolidates amid global uncertainties, FIIs to return soon

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Feb 22: Indian stock markets remained in a consolidation phase this week, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped over half a per cent amid weak global cues and trade war concerns.

Sensex and Nifty started the week on a positive note with a gain in a range-bound session. Buying interest in pharma, metal, and energy stocks helped indices recover from their longest losing streak in two years on February 17.

The broader sentiment was cautious as investors reacted to renewed tariff threats from the US which led to profit-taking in large-cap stocks. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed as witnessed buying interest in select counters as both the indices closed the week higher with a gain up to 2 per cent.

The market volatility comes at a time when concerns over reciprocal tariffs and global economic stability are influencing investor sentiment. “The US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs hit export-oriented industries hard, particularly the pharmaceutical sector, which saw significant underperformance,” said Vinod Nair from Geojit Financial Services.

Looking ahead, the markets are expected to remain volatile in the upcoming holiday-shortened week due to the monthly expiry of derivatives contracts, according to reports. A consolidation or earnings-driven growth could reset valuations and make Indian equities more attractive.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) flows could return to India in the next 3–6 months, as the economy and macro factors in the long term are favourable, said Vaibhav Porwal, Co-Founder, Dezerv. “Strong domestic demand, digital transformation, and infrastructure push are long-term drivers that are likely to bolster corporate earnings and sustain growth,” he noted.

Additionally, investors will keep an eye on key economic data, including the US Core PCE Price Index and India’s GDP figures, for further direction. The Indian stock markets ended lower on Friday as the Sensex declined by 424.90 points to close at 75,311.06, while the Nifty slipped 117.25 points to settle at 22,795.90. The broader markets remained subdued as investors adopted a cautious stance amid global uncertainties.

IANS

Previous article
Chancellor of private university arrested by Assam Police
Next article
Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson donate $1 million to Los Angeles wildfires relief efforts
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress accuses US Prez and BJP of misleading public on USAID funding, demands white paper

New Delhi, Feb 22:  The Congress party has intensified its attack on the BJP and US President Donald...
NATIONAL

Centre committed to provide quality healthcare for workers, families: Union Minister

New Delhi, Feb 22: The government is committed to providing quality healthcare services for workers and their families,...
NATIONAL

Expose sinister designs to destabilise India & manipulate democracy: VP Dhankhar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 22: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday deplored the acts of ridiculing the key institutions...
NATIONAL

Aviation Minister directs Air India to take necessary action over Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s complaint

New Delhi, Feb 22:  Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday directed Air India to take...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress accuses US Prez and BJP of misleading public on USAID funding, demands white paper

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  The Congress party has intensified...

Centre committed to provide quality healthcare for workers, families: Union Minister

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22: The government is committed to...

Expose sinister designs to destabilise India & manipulate democracy: VP Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 22: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on...
Load more

Popular news

Congress accuses US Prez and BJP of misleading public on USAID funding, demands white paper

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  The Congress party has intensified...

Centre committed to provide quality healthcare for workers, families: Union Minister

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22: The government is committed to...

Expose sinister designs to destabilise India & manipulate democracy: VP Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 22: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge