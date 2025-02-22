Saturday, February 22, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson donate $1 million to Los Angeles wildfires relief efforts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Los Angeles, Feb 22: Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson are contributing to the relief efforts towards Los Angeles wildfires that ravaged through southern California. The Hollywood couple have donated $1 million to the Los Angeles wildfires relief efforts, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The couple’s $26 million Pacific Palisades home was reported to have survived the devastating blazes, which started in the upmarket area on January 7, however they were forced to evacuate.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Los Angeles wildfires was a series of 14 destructive wildfires affected the Los Angeles metropolitan area and San Diego County in California, United States. The fires were exacerbated by drought conditions, low humidity, and a buildup of vegetation from the previous winter.

Tom and Rita, both 68, have become the latest celebrities to donate to the relief efforts, with the pair splitting the donation between several organisations, including the Motion Picture and Television Fund, the Los Angeles Fire Foundation, SAG-AFTRA Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, the American Red Cross and MusiCares.

In a joint statement, they said, “Like so many of us, we see the loss and devastation wrought by the Altadena and Palisades fires. The challenge of the future of these communities is immense.

“We are so very grateful for the first responders and firefighters, from all over, who fought with all they had in order to save homes and people”. They added, “Now we must all move forward to what is next for our city, communities, and neighbours.

“We are donating $1 million between the following organisations to help support those in need and those who aided”. They signed off the letter posted to Instagram, “If you can, please join us in donating. Everything helps, right?”. Other stars to have donated include Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce, Paris Hilton and The Weeknd.

IANS

Previous article
Indian stock market consolidates amid global uncertainties, FIIs to return soon
Next article
Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das appointed top aide to PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress accuses US Prez and BJP of misleading public on USAID funding, demands white paper

New Delhi, Feb 22:  The Congress party has intensified its attack on the BJP and US President Donald...
NATIONAL

Centre committed to provide quality healthcare for workers, families: Union Minister

New Delhi, Feb 22: The government is committed to providing quality healthcare services for workers and their families,...
NATIONAL

Expose sinister designs to destabilise India & manipulate democracy: VP Dhankhar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 22: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday deplored the acts of ridiculing the key institutions...
NATIONAL

Aviation Minister directs Air India to take necessary action over Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s complaint

New Delhi, Feb 22:  Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday directed Air India to take...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress accuses US Prez and BJP of misleading public on USAID funding, demands white paper

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  The Congress party has intensified...

Centre committed to provide quality healthcare for workers, families: Union Minister

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22: The government is committed to...

Expose sinister designs to destabilise India & manipulate democracy: VP Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 22: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on...
Load more

Popular news

Congress accuses US Prez and BJP of misleading public on USAID funding, demands white paper

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  The Congress party has intensified...

Centre committed to provide quality healthcare for workers, families: Union Minister

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22: The government is committed to...

Expose sinister designs to destabilise India & manipulate democracy: VP Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 22: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge