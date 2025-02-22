Six Bangladeshis, three Indian nationals nabbed

TURA, Feb 21: The illegal influx of Bangladeshis into Garo Hills continued unabated with the Jengjal police in west Garo Hills, on Thursday night apprehending six suspected Bangladeshi nationals including a woman, along with two Indian facilitators during a naka checking.

The six Bangladeshis along with the Indian nationals were detained and interrogated, where they revealed the name of another Indian facilitator from Gasuapara in South Garo Hills that led to his arrest.

The eight persons arrested from the Jengjal area have been identified as Ruhul Amin (33), Din Islam (38), Dilwar Hussain (27), Sarmin Begum (35), Sultan Mahmud (37) and Robel Kobiras (33), all Bangladeshi nationals, while the Indian facilitators who hailed from Goalpara Assam were Rakibul Islam (20) and Jelhaque Ali (28).

A case has been registered against all the accused under the Foreigners’ Act.