Saturday, February 22, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Six Bangladeshis, three Indian nationals nabbed

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, Feb 21: The illegal influx of Bangladeshis into Garo Hills continued unabated with the Jengjal police in west Garo Hills, on Thursday night apprehending six suspected Bangladeshi nationals including a woman, along with two Indian facilitators during a naka checking.
The six Bangladeshis along with the Indian nationals were detained and interrogated, where they revealed the name of another Indian facilitator from Gasuapara in South Garo Hills that led to his arrest.
The eight persons arrested from the Jengjal area have been identified as Ruhul Amin (33), Din Islam (38), Dilwar Hussain (27), Sarmin Begum (35), Sultan Mahmud (37) and Robel Kobiras (33), all Bangladeshi nationals, while the Indian facilitators who hailed from Goalpara Assam were Rakibul Islam (20) and Jelhaque Ali (28).
A case has been registered against all the accused under the Foreigners’ Act.

Previous article
Govt seeks NE state support in revisiting Pump Storage Policy
Next article
Truck drivers asked to keep left on NH-6
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Over 72% voter turnout, sporadic incidents in JH mark ADC elections

SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 21: Around 72.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Friday’s elections in the Khasi Hills...
MEGHALAYA

Congress rules out post-poll deal with NPP in KHADC

SHILLONG, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N Syiem on Friday ruled out the possibility of his party...
MEGHALAYA

NPP, UDP upbeat in likely hung ADCs

SHILLONG, Feb 21: With the fate of 272 candidates sealed inside EVMs on Friday, the guessing game has...
MEGHALAYA

VPP chief misled me on Article 371: Pyniaid

SHILLONG, Feb 21: NPP candidate from Nongthymmai, Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Friday said he was misled by the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Over 72% voter turnout, sporadic incidents in JH mark ADC elections

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 21: Around 72.45 per cent voter turnout...

Congress rules out post-poll deal with NPP in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N Syiem...

NPP, UDP upbeat in likely hung ADCs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 21: With the fate of 272 candidates...
Load more

Popular news

Over 72% voter turnout, sporadic incidents in JH mark ADC elections

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG/JOWAI/NONGPOH, Feb 21: Around 72.45 per cent voter turnout...

Congress rules out post-poll deal with NPP in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N Syiem...

NPP, UDP upbeat in likely hung ADCs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 21: With the fate of 272 candidates...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge