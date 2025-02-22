Saturday, February 22, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Truck drivers asked to keep left on NH-6

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Nongpoh, Feb 21: As part of efforts to ensure road safety for commuters, the Ri Bhoi district police have issued a public notice warning truck drivers against driving on the wrong side of the highway stating that the practice leads smaller vehicles into unsafe overtaking manoeuvres, often leading to accidents.
According to the notice, shared on the official Facebook page of Ri Bhoi police, truck drivers are strictly instructed to keep to the left side of the highway at all times. They are only permitted to move to the right side when overtaking other vehicles. ‘We will impose heavy fines if we find any truck blocking the right lane,’ the police warned.

