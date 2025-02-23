Sunday, February 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Centre prioritises security amid rising militant activities in NE

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 22: Against the backdrop of increasing militant activities in the Northeast, reportedly fuelled by the prevailing political situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, assured that safety and security remain the Centre’s top priorities.
“These issues are usually addressed by spokespersons in political forums. While we do not discuss international matters in such platforms, we assure you that national security is our utmost priority,” Margherita stated.
When asked about reports of increased drone surveillance by Bangladesh along the international border with Meghalaya, he said he would take up the matter with relevant ministries, including the Civil Aviation Ministry.
Meanwhile, the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) is allegedly making fresh attempts to recruit vulnerable youth through online radicalization tactics.
This development coincides with a significant political shift in Bangladesh. Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, there has been a surge in militant activities, emboldening extremist groups across the Northeastern region.
Though these recruitment efforts have not been entirely successful, some individuals have been drawn into extremist networks before eventually surrendering to authorities, reports indicate.
Intelligence sources suggest that not just HNLC but also other insurgent groups, including ULFA-I and NSCN, are using this period of political transition in Bangladesh to regroup and re-establish connections. While reports indicate meetings between various militant factions, official confirmation remains elusive.
Security forces are treating these developments with the utmost seriousness, intensifying operations to counter potential threats before they escalate. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, recognizing that the nature of insurgency is evolving.

