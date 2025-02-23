Sunday, February 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Shillong’s air connectivity woes cast shadow over tourism boom

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: Meghalaya has been riding high on the wave of tourism and its thriving concert economy, drawing visitors from across the country and beyond. However, a recent development has once again highlighted the state’s long-standing connectivity issues, which could act as a deterrent to its growing reputation as a prime destination.
Sources revealed that the Maldives national football team has requested the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to shift their scheduled international friendly against India from Shillong to a more accessible venue.
The reason being the lack of convenient flight connections from Shillong to the Philippines, where Maldives will play their next match in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.
While India is set to face Bangladesh in Shillong on March 25, Maldives is scheduled to take on the Philippines in their group fixture. Ideally, the visiting team wanted to fly out directly from Shillong to their next destination, but given the poor flight options, they would instead lose two crucial days of training.
This situation is not a new one, but an ongoing challenge for Meghalaya.
Despite its booming tourism industry and the influx of concert-goers for major events, the state’s air connectivity remains inadequate. Travelers often find themselves forced to take inconvenient routes via Guwahati or Kolkata, adding time and cost to their journey.
Shillong has been gaining prominence as a sports and cultural hub, but limited connectivity could hamper its progress. Major concerts, music festivals, and international sporting events contribute significantly to the local economy, bringing in business for hotels, restaurants, and local artisans. However, if travel logistics remain a challenge, organisers and participants may start looking elsewhere.
With the state government betting big on tourism and entertainment, addressing these connectivity gaps should be a priority. Otherwise, Meghalaya’s dream of becoming a premier destination for global events may remain just that, a dream.

Previous article
Gap in implementation of central projects will be bridged: Union minister
Next article
Centre prioritises security amid rising militant activities in NE
