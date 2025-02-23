Meghalaya ministers keep their distance

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Meghalaya government has remained silent regarding the arrest of University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque from his residence in Guwahati on Saturday.

None of the state ministers have commented on the matter, and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has also refrained from making any statements.

Hoque’s arrest came shortly after the Meghalaya government dismissed allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who claimed that degrees conferred by USTM were “fake.”

While ministers have avoided speaking on the issue, an official from the Education department stated that the matter pertains to Assam and is beyond the Meghalaya government’s jurisdiction.

“He was picked up in Assam. This involves issues in Assam, and we have nothing to do with it,” the official said.

The Meghalaya BJP, which has backed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in his criticism of USTM, reiterated on Saturday that the Meghalaya government must clarify whether the university is a private or government institution.