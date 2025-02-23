Sunday, February 23, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya ministers keep their distance

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Meghalaya government has remained silent regarding the arrest of University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque from his residence in Guwahati on Saturday.
None of the state ministers have commented on the matter, and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has also refrained from making any statements.
Hoque’s arrest came shortly after the Meghalaya government dismissed allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who claimed that degrees conferred by USTM were “fake.”
While ministers have avoided speaking on the issue, an official from the Education department stated that the matter pertains to Assam and is beyond the Meghalaya government’s jurisdiction.
“He was picked up in Assam. This involves issues in Assam, and we have nothing to do with it,” the official said.
The Meghalaya BJP, which has backed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in his criticism of USTM, reiterated on Saturday that the Meghalaya government must clarify whether the university is a private or government institution.

Previous article
Fractured mandate in KHADC, says report
Next article
USTM’s chancellor in Assam police net
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

USTM’s chancellor in Assam police net

From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Feb 22: The ongoing controversy surrounding the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM)...
MEGHALAYA

Fractured mandate in KHADC, says report

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: As candidates await the results of the much-anticipated district council elections, ground assessments...
MEGHALAYA

Voter turnout in KHADC polls crosses 75 per cent

Our Bureau SHILLONG/JOWAI, Feb 22: The overall voter turnout in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) elections reached...
NATIONAL

VPP sees absolute majority in ADCs

“We are not considering any alliances. We will ensure that both district councils are revived, restored, and transformed” By...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

USTM’s chancellor in Assam police net

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Feb 22: The ongoing controversy...

Fractured mandate in KHADC, says report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: As candidates await the...

Voter turnout in KHADC polls crosses 75 per cent

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/JOWAI, Feb 22: The overall voter turnout in...
Load more

Popular news

USTM’s chancellor in Assam police net

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Feb 22: The ongoing controversy...

Fractured mandate in KHADC, says report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: As candidates await the...

Voter turnout in KHADC polls crosses 75 per cent

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/JOWAI, Feb 22: The overall voter turnout in...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge