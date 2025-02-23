Sunday, February 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Fractured mandate in KHADC, says report

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: As candidates await the results of the much-anticipated district council elections, ground assessments indicate that the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is heading for a fractured mandate, with the National People’s Party (NPP) likely to emerge as the single-largest party.
According to reports, the NPP is expected to secure victory in 11 MDC constituencies, including Nongthymmai, Jirang, Umsning, Rambrai-Jyrngam, Nongshken, Nongpoh, Langkyrdem-Laitkroh, Laitumkhrah-Malki, Mawsynram, Nongstoin and Mawhati.
The United Democratic Party (UDP) is projected to win eight seats — Shella, Sohra, Langrin, Mawphlang-Diengiei, Sohiong-Nongspung, Mairang, Mawkyrwat and Jaiaw.
Meanwhile, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) is expected to claim five seats, including Mawkynrew, Mylliem, Mawlai, Pariong-Mawthadraishan, and Sohryngkham. However, in Nongkrem, the VPP is facing a tough battle against sitting MDC and independent candidate, Lambor Malngiang. Despite this, party insiders claim the VPP is hopeful of securing 15 to 20 seats.
The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) is predicted to win from Mawshynrut, while the Congress is expected to secure only one seat i.e. Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah.
Additionally, the Laban-Mawprem and Umroi seats are likely to go to independent candidates.
However, the final outcome remains uncertain, as several constituencies are witnessing close contests among the UDP, NPP, and VPP. The fate of all 29 KHADC seats will be determined when votes are counted on Monday, February 24.
BJP’s prediction
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting the MDC polls against all odds, is expecting a fractured mandate when results are announced on Monday.
Wankitbok Pohshna, the general secretary of State BJP, said on Saturday that the party anticipates winning a few seats in Ri-Bhoi, South West Khasi Hills, and Jaintia Hills.
Following the conclusion of the MDC polls, speculation is rife about the election results, with political parties and analysts making their own predictions.
Meanwhile, Pohshna refrained from commenting on whether the BJP’s Cabinet berth in the MDA government will be split between AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai.
When asked about seat-sharing, he declined to comment, stating, “Only time will reveal everything.”
Regarding the need for an audit of central scheme implementation in the state, the BJP leader neither supported nor opposed the idea but stressed that the state government should maintain transparency and fulfill its promises.

Previous article
Voter turnout in KHADC polls crosses 75 per cent
Next article
Meghalaya ministers keep their distance
