Sunday, February 23, 2025
NATIONAL

VPP sees absolute majority in ADCs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

"We are not considering any alliances. We will ensure that both district councils are revived, restored, and transformed"

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Saturday expressed confidence that people are seeking change and that ground reports indicate they will lead this transformation by securing an absolute majority in both the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).
“God willing, we will definitely secure a majority in both district councils. Based on what people on the ground are saying and their assessment, they, too, believe change is coming — and that change will be led by the VPP,” said Shillong MP and VPP general secretary, Ricky Aj Syngkon, while speaking to The Shillong Times on Saturday.
He attributed this confidence to the party’s extensive groundwork. “We have worked hard, reaching every constituency and every nook and corner. The overwhelming support we’ve received reflects people’s desire for change, and we believe we are the party that will bring it,” he said.
“We will ensure that both district councils are revived, restored, and transformed,” he added.
Syngkon emphasised that the party’s optimism is not based solely on internal assessments. “This is not just our view — people from every constituency are saying they want change. We hope, and God willing, He is in control of everything.”
When asked about experts predicting a fractured mandate, Syngkon dismissed the possibility. “I don’t think so. We are quite confident of securing a majority in both councils.”
Regarding the prospect of forming a coalition if the mandate is fractured, he responded, “We will cross that bridge when we come to it. As of now, we are not considering any alliances because we are confident of winning an absolute majority. Ultimately, our confidence rests on what God has planned for us. But looking at the ground situation, we believe we have a strong chance of coming to power on our own.”

Kingpin arranging fake Indian documents for Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested in Bengal
