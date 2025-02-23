Voter turnout in KHADC polls crosses 75 per cent

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/JOWAI, Feb 22: The overall voter turnout in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) elections reached 76.77%.

Commissioner and Secretary of the District Council Affairs, CVD Diengdoh, informed that Nongspung-Sohiong recorded the highest turnout at 86.09%, while Nongthymmai registered the lowest at 59.75%.

Among polling stations, Maw-Ah under the Lyngkyrdem-Laitkroh constituency saw the highest turnout at 96.99%, whereas Madanrting Thembasuk Rum A under the Nongthymmai constituency recorded a mere 4.49%.

Meanwhile, in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections, the overall turnout stood at 85.58%.

Sumer constituency recorded the highest turnout at 91.46%, while Jowai North had the lowest at 75.28%.

At the polling station level, Maskut under the Moodymmai-Nongkhroh constituency saw an impressive turnout of 99.52%, while Khaddum under Saipung-Nongkhlieh registered the lowest at 51.34%.

Voting resumes in two EJH villages

The villages of Wapung Skur and Bataw in East Jaintia Hills district have once again been given the opportunity to cast their votes after election authorities had earlier suspended polling. Separate polling stations were set up for male and female voters on Saturday.

The re-poll was ordered due to confusion and issues related to document handling and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at these polling stations on the voting day (February 21).

Voting has been proceeding smoothly since 7 AM, with security forces present to ensure a safe and orderly process.