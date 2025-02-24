ADC polls: Fractured verdict in KHADC and JHADC likely

MDA allies likely to stitch coalition to keep VPP out

SHILLONG, Feb 23: None of the parties is expected to secure an absolute majority in the KHADC and JHADC.

Many political leaders across the spectrum said history and the diverse aspirations of the voters indicate a fractured mandate, reinforcing the longstanding pattern of coalition politics in Meghalaya’s district councils.

The final results, however, will determine whether history indeed repeats itself or if any party can defy expectations and emerge with a clear majority.

In the likely event of a fractured verdict, the partners of ruling MDA, namely NPP, UDP and HDPDP are expected to stitch a coalition in KHADC and JHADC.

According to indications available from different constituents, their one-point agenda is to keep their “common enemy” VPP out of power.

It will however depend on how well is VPP, the challenger to the ruling dispensation, going to fare. If VPP manages to hold on to its performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the story may be completely reversed.

According to VPP insiders, the party expects anything between 14 and 20 seats.

This is, however, being seriously contested by the rival MDA partners who are likely to play safe by remaining with the ruling coalition.

The NPP is confident that even if the party falls short of an absolute majority, it is certain to lead the executive committees in both the KHADC and the JHADC with help from its coalition partners.

“As far as the KHADC is concerned the same combination of MDA will return to power. No party will get absolute majority,” said Rajya Sabha MP and NPP’s top strategist, WR Kharlukhi while speaking to The Shillong Times on the eve of the counting day on Sunday.

Talking about JHADC, he said, “In JHADC there is every possibility that we are forming the EC.”

Asked about the assessment of the party on the number of seats it will win, he said, “I was involved extensively in Jaintia Hills and at least in JHADC what I am seeing is there are certain areas where there is a straight fight between the NPP and the VPP. If we can get those seats we may form the EC on our own or get very close to the majority mark.”

He was clear that even if the NPP does not win the closely-contested seats, it will have enough numbers to lead the EC with the help of its allies.

As far as the VPP goes, the party has projected itself as the harbinger of change. “The people are seeking change, and the ground reports indicate we will lead this transformation by securing an absolute majority in both the councils,” a party leader stated.

Independent MLA from Umroi constituency, George B Lyngdoh expressed his belief that the outcome would be a divided house.

“It will be a fractured mandate because the aspirations of the people are different. Different constituencies have different kinds of permutations and combinations on the ground. Historically, it has been fractured and this time also it will be fractured,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, HSPDP general secretary Panbor Ryntathiang highlighted the ongoing era of coalition politics. “For so many elections in the past decades, it has always been a fractured mandate,” he said, conveying the expectation of yet another inconclusive outcome.

Even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting the MDC polls, conceded that a fractured mandate seemed most likely.

Despite the prevailing predictions, the parties remain hopeful of securing a decisive victory.