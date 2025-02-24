All eyes on counting of votes today

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The fate of 272 candidates, sealed in EVMC on Friday, will be known on Monday when the results of KHADC and JHADC elections are declared.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am and the results are likely to be known by noon. The first results are expected by 10 am.

Altogether 158 candidates, including 12 women, contested the elections in KHADC. Another 114, including seven women, were in the fray in JHADC. The polls were held on Friday.

There was a perceived anti-incumbency wave against the National People’s Party (NPP), especially in the Khasi Hills region. It remains to be seen if it can hold on to power in KHADC as well as JHADC.

If the Voice of the People Party (VPP) can perform well, it will help the party going ahead to the 2028 Assembly polls.

As for the Congress, it tried to stage a comeback through the ADC elections.

The polls were equally crucial for the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party. The results will prove if they are still major regional forces.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the 13 constituencies in Khasi Hills will be held at ISBT, Mawlai Mawiong. Counting for Sohra and Shella constituencies will be held at Sohra while counting for Lyngkyrdem-Laitkroh and Nongshken will be held at Pynursla.

The counting of votes for the three seats in West Khasi Hills, two seats each in South West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills will be held in Nongstoin, Mawkyrwat and Mairang respectively.

In West Jaintia Hills, the counting centres will be at the office of the DC in Jowai. In East Jaintia Hills, counting for the four seats will take place at the DC’s office in Khliehriat and the office of the SDO (Civil) in Amlarem for the four seats in War Jaintia.

Four MLAs – three from UDP and one from NPP – were among the candidates. The three UDP MLAs are Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah, Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah and Pius Marwein. The NPP MLA is Sosthenes Sohtun.

Eleven MDCs contested. They are Batskhem Ryntathiang, Carness Sohshang, Fantin J Lakadong, Alvin K Sawkmie and Rangkynsai Kharbuki (all from NPP), Jambor War, Balajied Ranee and Mitchell Wankhar (all from UDP), Victor Ranee (Congress), Lambor Malngiang and Teibor Pathaw (both Independent).

No MLAs contested in JHADC. The prominent candidates in JHADC included incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) Thombor Shiwat, former CEMs — Moonlight Pariat, Awhai Andrew Shullai and Madonbai Rymbai.

Sitting MDCs in JHADC who sought re-election included Holando Lamin, Het Pohthmi, Bison Roy Lano (all from NPP), Rikut Parien, Richard Sing Lyngdoh (both from Congress) and Marki Mulieh (UDP).

A senior official said police personnel will be deployed at the counting centres to ensure the maintenance of law and order. He also said that there will be three layers of security at the ISBT. Only vehicles with car passes will be allowed entry into the ISBT.

The public will not be allowed entry there, the official said.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the civil administration and police on Sunday inspected the venue of counting of votes. The police will keep a close watch on the victory processions to ensure peace.

The strong room will be opened in the presence of the representatives of political parties at 7:30 am. Counting will commence at 8 am with postal ballots. At 8:30 am, counting of votes cast through EVMs will commence.

T7 News, DDK Shillong and Batesi TV, in collaboration with the District Council Affairs Department, will telecast live the counting of votes for KHADC.

There will also be a panel discussion with prominent persons. Live updates of the votes will also be screened.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said traffic regulations and arrangements are being put in place in view of the counting of votes at ISBT.

He said there will be no entry for vehicles at Mawtawar junction towards Mawlai Bypass, adding that vehicles will be diverted toward VIP road, Mawlai Mawtawar to Umroi /Mawlai Mawroh/Mawlai Umshing.

Similarly, vehicle parking will not be allowed from ISBT junction to Mawiongrim, Mawlai Bypass Bridge from 8 am onwards.

All Ri-Bhoi and Guwahati-based vehicles have been advised to take the VIP Road, Mawlai Mawtawar to Umroi or GS Road. There will be one side parking from Mawiongrim, Mawlai Bypass Bridge to Mawtawar junction and also at the lay-bye at Mawiongrim. There are, however, no curbs for vehicles engaged in emergency services.