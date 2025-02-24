Beyond brick & timber: A citizen’s call to build the future at St. Anthony’s

Editor,

The impending demolition of the venerable St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School building in Shillong has awakened a wave of emotion across our beloved state. As a proud citizen of Meghalaya—where our culture and education intertwine to shape both our identity and our future—I, too, feel the ache that comes with the prospect of losing something so deeply rooted in our collective memory. That weathered wooden structure is not merely a schoolhouse; it is a beacon of legacy, a monument to the hopes of generations, and a silent witness to the journeys of countless young souls who dared to dream within its walls.

But while history stands tall in our hearts, we must face an unflinching truth—the past cannot cradle the future. Beneath the warm embrace of nostalgia lies the unsettling reality of time’s erosion. That once-sturdy frame, which sheltered our aspirations, now teeters under the weight of age. Every day, nearly 800 innocent children sit beneath that roof—bright eyes filled with promise—unaware that the very structure meant to protect them now carries the risk of harm. The timber that once held the laughter of our youth is now weakened, whispering a warning we cannot afford to ignore.

This is no longer a debate between heritage and progress; it is a test of our collective courage to choose what is right over what is familiar. It is a call for action—urgent, resolute, and clear. In my conversations with the most revered voices in education and legal guardianship, a single truth rings out: progress is not the enemy of history. It is its truest custodian.

Fr. Saji SJD, the respected Director of Don Bosco Technical School, offered words that struck me like a clarion call: “Our emotional bond should be with the institution, not merely with the building.” His message is one we must all carry in our hearts. The spirit of St. Anthony’s—its soul—is not confined to those aging bricks and weary beams. It lives in the knowledge that blossoms within its classrooms. It breathes in the resilience and ambition of every child who has ever walked through its doors. That is the legacy we must safeguard—not wood and mortar, but minds and futures. The proposed state-of-the-art, multi-storied replacement is not simply a new building; it is a promise forged from vision and responsibility. A promise that the children of Meghalaya will learn in classrooms filled with light—where technology and creativity walk hand in hand. A promise that no parent will ever wonder if their child is safe within those walls. A promise that the roof above their heads will not tremble under age, but stand proud—strong enough to shelter dreams yet to be imagined.

This is not merely construction—it is an act of faith in our children and in our future. Legal experts and esteemed educationists have reminded us that adherence to modern safety codes is not a luxury; it is a moral duty. The intervention by the Meghalaya High Court to evaluate the heritage significance of the existing structure is both necessary and thoughtful. But let us be clear—while heritage must be respected, the lives and futures of our children must reign supreme.

To those who grieve the loss of this historic building, I extend my hand—not in consolation, but in unity. Together, let us honour the past by ensuring that it fuels a brighter future. True remembrance is not found in preserving what time has weakened—it is found in ensuring that the story continues, stronger and bolder than ever before.

Let us not simply accept this change—let us lead it. Let our voices rise—not in sorrow, but in triumph—as we stand at the cusp of something greater. Our deepest reverence for the past is not in clinging to its ruins, but in laying the foundation for what is yet to come.

We owe our children more than echoes of what was—we owe them the pillars of what can be. Let this demolition not mark the end of an era, but the dawn of a new one—a future where St. Anthony’s stands taller than ever, not merely as a school, but as a symbol of safety, excellence, and enduring hope.

Let us build this future—together. For our children. For our state. For generations yet to dream.

Paula Pakyntein,

Have a heart for the school children!

We the parents of St. Anthony’s LP School express the urgent need for a safe and strong school building for our children. It may be noted that the Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian School, popularly known as KJP, was reduced to ashes on 21.05.2023. This was one of the oldest buildings, made of wood. Such incidents are unpredictable and occur without warning. These unforeseen dangers pose a significant risk. It is unfortunate that, in the case of St. Anthony’s LP School—an institution that shapes and nurtures young children from kindergarten to class five—the risks to life and safety are clearly visible. The wooden structures would not withstand even a mild earthquake, and are highly susceptible to fire, putting our children in grave danger. However, it is disheartening to know that some individuals value heritage over human lives, forgetting that preserving the past should not come at the cost of safety. A new and modern building would provide a safer learning environment. We pray that good sense prevails and hope the outcome benefits everyone.

S. Kharkongor & other parents of a St. Anthony’s L. P. School, Laitumkhrah,

Urgent need for a new school building at St Anthony’s LP School

As a dedicated teacher at St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School, I am writing to highlight the urgent need for a new school building to replace our aging wooden structure. While we cherish the memories associated with this old building, it is imperative that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students.

The building had become increasingly unstable; it used to shake noticeably even when a bus passed by. The situation was particularly alarming during recess when approximately 700 children run and play in the corridors. The vibrations during these moments were not only unsettling but also frightening for both students and teachers alike. It was a daunting experience to conduct a class in an environment where the very foundation beneath us felt compromised.

Only those who work directly in the field know the heat of the sun. The teachers know all too well how nerve-wracking it was to teach in such conditions, where every sound and movement raised concerns about safety. Our primary responsibility is to provide a nurturing and secure learning environment, but that had become increasingly difficult within these walls. Constructing a new school building would not only address these pressing safety issues but also allow us to create a modern educational space that meets contemporary standards and ensure that our students receive the quality education they deserve.

We look forward to the earliest completion of the new building at St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School.

F Pohti,

A concerned teacher, St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School,

