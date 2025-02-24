Tuesday, February 25, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Pressure mounts on Bangladesh Home Affairs Advisor to resign

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, Feb 24: Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the Home Affairs Advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, on Monday played down the worsening law and order situation in the country, claiming that only few “minor incidents” have taken place and the security situation remains “satisfactory”.

Chowdhury was reacting to the massive protest march taken out by the student organisations towards the Bangladesh Secretariat, demanding his resignation for failing to ensure public safety and rising incidents of sexual violence against women in the country.

“The Home Advisor cannot ensure our safety and the police led by him keeps mum. Women are insecure now. So, we demand Home Advisor to apologise to the nation and leave his chair,” the local media quoted a student as saying.

The protesters demanded that Home Advisor should resign by Tuesday, failing which the movement will receive further momentum. They further held the Advisor accountable for failing to ensure safety to women in Bangladesh. While the students were marching towards the Secretariat, a scuffle also broke out between them and the Dhaka police.

Accusing the police of manhandling female protesters, one of the protestors said, “There is not a single female police officer in this force. Yet, here we are, a procession full of women. This is a women’s movement. These male police officers have laid hands on us. We strongly condemn this.”

The students also took out a protest march on Sunday at many prominent educational institutions in Dhaka, chanting slogans like, “Wake up government”, “End the silence, punish the rapists”, “Stop the violence, protect women” and “Hang the rapists!”.

Several cases of sexual violence against women have been reported throughout Bangladesh in recent months. The Bangladesh Mahila Parishad on Sunday condemned the rising incidents of crime against women and questioned the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in the country.

IANS

Previous article
Blood donation camp organised by IT Dept and NEIGRIHMS
Next article
Israel ready to extend ceasefire for more hostages: Foreign Minister Sa’ar
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

IMD to provide block-level & panchayat-level weather forecast in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 24: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Monday said that it is getting...
Business

We should target $100 billion trade export for electrical goods in 7 years: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 24: India should become a one-stop-shop for electrical goods, and aspire to reach the international...
NATIONAL

Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths; mother, opposition flay police

Kolkata, Feb 24: In a shocking incident in West Bengal's West Burdwan district, a dancer-cum-event management professional died...
NATIONAL

PM Modi says northeast has found a brand ambassador in himself

Guwahati, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on a two-day Assam visit, said on Monday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IMD to provide block-level & panchayat-level weather forecast in Mizoram

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Feb 24: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General...

We should target $100 billion trade export for electrical goods in 7 years: Piyush Goyal

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: India should become a one-stop-shop...

Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths; mother, opposition flay police

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 24: In a shocking incident in West...
Load more

Popular news

IMD to provide block-level & panchayat-level weather forecast in Mizoram

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Feb 24: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General...

We should target $100 billion trade export for electrical goods in 7 years: Piyush Goyal

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: India should become a one-stop-shop...

Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths; mother, opposition flay police

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 24: In a shocking incident in West...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge