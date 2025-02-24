Tuesday, February 25, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Blood donation camp organised by IT Dept and NEIGRIHMS

Shillong, Feb 24: A Blood donation Camp was organized today by the office of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Shillong in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS at Shillong.

It was a great success seeing enthusiastic participation from staff, officials & officers of the department, according to a Press release

Local businessmen, taxpayers, officers from PSUs & Banks along with some  practitioners also voluntarily took part in the camp & contributed to this noble cause.

The Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Shillong Smt N Longvah also felicitated the team of doctors from NEIGRIHMS on this occasion in recognition of their contribution to this wonderful initiative.

