VPP wins KHADC polls with clear majority

Shillong, Feb 24: It is celebration time for the Voice of the People Party (VPP) after emerging the majority party in the election to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) by winning 17 MDC seats out of the total 29 seats, according to the poll results declared today.

The UDP has won five (5), NPP four (4) and HSPDP one (1) seats in the election while Independents have won the rest two (2) seats in the council. The BJP, Congress and KHNAM have failed to win even in single seat in the polls that was held on Friday.

The list of winning candidates in the KHADC polls are :

Jirang -Sosthenes Sohtun (NPP) Nongpoh- Rona Khymdeit (NPP) Mawkhati- Kynjoh Rangtong (VPP) Umsning- Banrikus Nongsteng (VPP) Umroi: Isynei Hinge (VPP) Sohryngkham- Bill Clinton Wankhar (VPP) Mawkynrew- Seiborlang Warbah (VPP) Nongkrem-Kitborlang Syiem (VPP) Lyngkyrdem-Laitkroh- Shemborlang Rynjah (VPP) Nongshken- Grace Mary Kharpuri (NPP) Shella- Barikupar Synrem (UDP). Mawsynram-Alvin K Sawkmie (NPP) Sohra-Titosstarwell Chyne (UDP). Mylliem- Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh (VPP) Laban-Mawprem- Ricky Shullai (Ind) Nongthymmai- Winston Tony Lyngdoh (VPP) Malki-Laitumkhrah- Deity H Majaw (VPP) Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah- Strongpillar Kharjana (VPP) Jaïaw- Denzil R Chen (VPP) Mawlai-Eddieson Kharumnuid (VPP)21. Mawphlang-Diengīei- Lancaster Marbaniang (VPP) Nongspung-Sohīong- Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah (UDP) Mairang-Nongkhlaw – Equator Nongrang (UDP) Pariong-Mawthadraishan- Powell Sohkhlet (VPP) Mawkyrwat- Pynkhrawborlin Kharjahrin (VPP)26. Langrin- Pius Marwein (UDP) Nongstoin- Juristman Iawphniaw (VPP) Rambrai-Jyrngam u Bah Lurshai Kharbani (Ind)

29: Mawshynrut- Srally Rashir (HSPDP).