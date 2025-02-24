Monday, February 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

VPP wins KHADC polls with clear majority

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Shillong, Feb 24: It is celebration time for the Voice of the People Party (VPP) after emerging the majority party in the election to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) by winning 17 MDC seats out of the total 29 seats, according to the poll results declared today.

The UDP has won five (5), NPP four (4) and HSPDP one (1) seats in the election while Independents have won the rest two (2) seats in the council. The BJP, Congress and KHNAM have failed to win even in single seat in the polls that was held on Friday.

The list of winning candidates in the KHADC polls are :

  1. Jirang -Sosthenes Sohtun (NPP)
  2. Nongpoh- Rona Khymdeit (NPP)
  3. Mawkhati- Kynjoh Rangtong (VPP)
  4. Umsning- Banrikus Nongsteng (VPP)
  5. Umroi: Isynei Hinge (VPP)
  6. Sohryngkham- Bill Clinton Wankhar (VPP)
  7. Mawkynrew- Seiborlang Warbah (VPP)
  8. Nongkrem-Kitborlang Syiem (VPP)
  9. Lyngkyrdem-Laitkroh- Shemborlang Rynjah (VPP)
  10. Nongshken- Grace Mary Kharpuri (NPP)
  11. Shella- Barikupar Synrem (UDP).
  12. Mawsynram-Alvin K Sawkmie (NPP)
  13. Sohra-Titosstarwell Chyne (UDP).
  14. Mylliem- Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh (VPP)
  15. Laban-Mawprem- Ricky Shullai (Ind)
  16. Nongthymmai- Winston Tony Lyngdoh (VPP)
  17. Malki-Laitumkhrah- Deity H Majaw (VPP)
  18. Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah- Strongpillar Kharjana (VPP)
  19. Jaïaw- Denzil R Chen (VPP)
  20. Mawlai-Eddieson Kharumnuid (VPP)21. Mawphlang-Diengīei- Lancaster Marbaniang (VPP)
  21. Nongspung-Sohīong- Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah (UDP)
  22. Mairang-Nongkhlaw – Equator Nongrang (UDP)
  23. Pariong-Mawthadraishan- Powell Sohkhlet (VPP)
  24. Mawkyrwat- Pynkhrawborlin Kharjahrin (VPP)26. Langrin- Pius Marwein (UDP)
  25. Nongstoin- Juristman Iawphniaw (VPP)
  26. Rambrai-Jyrngam u Bah Lurshai Kharbani (Ind)

29: Mawshynrut- Srally Rashir (HSPDP).

 

Previous article
Indian Army chief in France: Envoy greets Gen Dwivedi ahead of military talks
Next article
NPP wins 13, emerges single largest party in JHADC polls
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi’s ‘fight against obesity,’ further nominates Sindhu, Gukesh, Paes and others

New Delhi, Feb 24: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has said that she is feeling honoured...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal as they visited the...
INTERNATIONAL

Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured

Dhaka, Feb 24: In a major incident of lawlessness that is currently prevailing in Bangladesh under the interim...
INTERNATIONAL

Explosions near Russian Consulate in France have signs of terrorist attack: Moscow

Moscow/Marseille, Feb 24: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday stated that explosions on the territory of the Russian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi’s ‘fight against obesity,’ further nominates Sindhu, Gukesh, Paes and others

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter...

Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined...

Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Feb 24: In a major incident of lawlessness...
Load more

Popular news

Mirabai Chanu joins PM Modi’s ‘fight against obesity,’ further nominates Sindhu, Gukesh, Paes and others

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter...

Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined...

Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Feb 24: In a major incident of lawlessness...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge