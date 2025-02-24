Monday, February 24, 2025
NPP wins 13, emerges single largest party in JHADC polls

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 24: Meghalaya’s ruling party, National People’s Party (NPP) has emerged the single largest party in 29-member Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) by winning 13 seats in the election held on Friday last, according to results announced today.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has won eight (8) seats in JHADC followed by UDP three (3), INC three (3) and Independents which have won two seats.

Even though the NPP has failed to win the absolute majority in the polls, it is most likely to form the next Executive Committee in the JHADC with support of MDCs from other like-minded parties.

 

