‘Double-engine’ govts have driven economic growth in Assam since 2018: PM

Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the BJP-led “double-engine” governments at the Centre and the state have played a significant role in doubling Assam’s economy in just six years, while recalling the numerous investments since the first Advantage Assam summit in 2018 that have turned Assam into a state of “unlimited possibilities.”

“During the first edition of the Advantage Assam summit in 2018, the state’s economy was valued at Rs 2.75 lakh crore. Today, Assam has become a state with an economy of approximately Rs 6 lakh crore,” the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 here.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister termed the state’s economic growth to the “double effect of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state. “Numerous investments in Assam since 2018 have turned the state into a region of unlimited possibilities,” he added.

“Advantage Assam is a mega initiative to intertwine the incredible potential and progress of Assam with the world. History bears testimony to the major role played by Eastern India in India’s prosperity,” Modi said, adding, “Today, when we are progressing towards Viksit Bharat, Eastern India and North East will display their true potential”.

He said “Advantage Assam” was a representation of the same spirit and congratulated the state government and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for organising the summit.

Highlighting the growing global trust in India, Modi remarked, “Assam’s contribution to India’s growth is steadily increasing”.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Assam government was focusing on education, skill development and creating a better investment environment. He further said the state government had worked extensively on connectivity-related infrastructure in recent years.

Touching upon the rapid expansion of air connectivity in Assam, the Prime Minister said until 2014, flights operated only on seven routes. “But now, there are flights on nearly 30 routes. This expansion has provided a significant boost to the local economy and created employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Modi emphasised that these changes were not limited to infrastructure alone, but there were unprecedented improvements in law and order, with numerous peace accords signed in the past decade and long-pending border issues resolved.

The Prime Minister underscored that the combination of institutional reforms, industry, infrastructure and innovation forms the foundation of India’s progress. “This progress is also being seen in Assam, which is advancing at double engine speed,” he said.

He further pointed out that Assam has set a target to achieve a 150-billion-dollar economy by 2030. “I am confident that Assam can achieve this goal through capable and talented people and their commitment to the government,” he said.

Remarking that Assam is emerging as a gateway between South East Asia and India, Modi said, to further this potential, the government has launched the North East Transformative Industrialization Scheme, ‘Unnati.’

Highlighting that the ‘Unnati’ scheme will accelerate industry, investment and tourism across the entire Northeast region, including Assam, the Prime Minister urged industry partners to take full advantage of the scheme and Assam’s unlimited potential.

The Prime Minister noted that Assam’s natural resources and strategic location make it a preferred destination for investment. He cited Assam tea as an example of Assam’s potential, stating that it has become a global brand over the past 200 years, inspiring progress in other sectors as well.

The Prime Minister further observed that Assam is developing as an important centre for semiconductor manufacturing in India, stating that the inauguration of the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility in Jagiroad will promote technological growth in the Northeast.