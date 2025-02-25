Top corporate houses pledge big ticket investments in Assam

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Assam awaits an investment boom across various sectors in the coming years with corporate houses such as Adani Group, Reliance Industries and Tata Sons pledging to make investments worth over 1.50 lakh crore in the state.

Addressing the Advantage Assam-2 Summit here on Tuesday, Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani and chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani announced investments worth Rs 50,000 crore each in Assam over the next five years.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambani highlighted five priority areas for collaboration, including clean energy, food and non-food, bamboo, consumer durable retail and hotels apart from the silk industry of Sualkuchi, over the next five years.

Likewise, Adani made a commitment to invest in areas like clean energy, infrastructure creation including road projects.

Chairman Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran while underlining Assam’s rise in technology sector, especially with the assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) facility being developed by Tata Electronics at Jagiroad complimented the favourable industrial ecosystem in Assam.

While highlighting future areas of collaboration with the Assam government, Chandrasekaran assured investment in the sectors like green energy and mobile manufacturing chips in Assam in next 5 years.

Besides, the Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal assured an investment of Rs 50000 crore in exploration and production of oil and gas.

JSW Group chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal also assured investments in the sectors like renewable energy and thermal power in Assam.

Ahead of the two-day summit, the Assam Cabinet had on Sunday approved memorandums of understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 1,22,000 crore to be signed during the two-day Advantage Assam-2 summit here.

The Cabinet had closely scrutinised the MoUs across various sectors and approved over 200 MOUs (both government and non-government) worth Rs 1,22,000 crore.

“The sectors range from handloom, textiles to power, industry, mines and minerals, among others,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting.

The chief minister said, moving ahead, there would be announcements during the summit by top industrial houses, private investors and government for investment and infrastructure in the next few years.