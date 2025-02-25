Tuesday, February 25, 2025
NATIONAL

Kerala youth who killed family, girlfriend was under influence of drugs

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25:  A 23-year-old youth, Affan who killed four of his relatives and also his 19-year-old girlfriend was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime, according to a preliminary probe by the police.

At present, Affan is admitted to the state-run Medical College Hospital here. He informed the cops post his surrender that he had consumed poison after the brutal murders. He is under police custody in hospital, where he is now not cooperating with the probe and also the treating medical professionals.

Even though he has confessed to the police that the motive of the crime was the huge financial debts his father Rahim had accumulated following the failure of his business in the Middle East, the police does not fully believe Affan.

In a marathon killing spree that began at 10 am on Monday morning and lasted till around 5.30 pm, Affan killed his girlfriend, younger brother, his grandmother, his father’s sister and her husband Lateef.

His mother continues to battle for her life at the hospital here. The murders have come as a shock to the small town in Venjaramoodu located about 25 kms from the state capital city.

People are yet to come to terms with it as the crime occurred at three homes located under two different police stations. Affan’s close friend is also shocked as after he finished killing the five people, the two young men met by a road.

At that time Affan acted normally and told his friend that he would return soon, as he had some urgent work. Affan then shocked the local police when he walked into the station and informed the Station House Officer that he had killed six people.

At that time Affan was under the impression that his mother was also dead. According to the police, Affan’s father runs a spare parts shop abroad which went into losses and he had borrowed money from several people and not returned home for the last five years.

With the business going into serious trouble the people who had lent money to Affan’s father started troubling the young man.

IANS

