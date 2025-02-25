Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Advantage Assam: PM Modi hails role of Northeast in building prosperous India

New Delhi, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 investors’ summit in Guwahati on Tuesday, emphasizing that Eastern India has always played a crucial role in shaping a prosperous India.

The summit features an inaugural session, seven ministerial sessions, and 14 thematic sessions, along with a grand exhibition showcasing Assam’s economic landscape. Over 240 exhibitors will highlight the state’s industrial evolution, global trade partnerships, booming industries, and the MSME sector.

PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on the evening of February 24 and attended the Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025 programme before opening the summit. The event is witnessing participation from global investors, policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and students.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked, “History is witness that Eastern India has played a significant role in India’s prosperity. Today, as India moves towards rapid development, once again, the Northeast is poised to showcase its immense potential.

Advantage Assam is a reflection of this resurgence.” Recalling his 2013 visit to Assam during the election campaign, he said, “I had then said that the day is not far when people will start learning alphabets with ‘A for Assam’ — today, that vision is turning into reality.”

PM Modi highlighted India’s global economic strength, stating, “Despite global uncertainties, experts are confident about India’s rapid growth. The reason behind this is our long-term vision for the 21st century.

The world today trusts India’s young, skilled, and innovative population. It trusts our emerging middle class, moving forward with new aspirations. And most importantly, it trusts 140 crore Indians, who ensure political stability and policy continuity.”

The second edition of Advantage Assam — which was first launched in 2018 — aims to accelerate infrastructure development and investment in the state, positioning Assam as a key investment hub in India. The two-day event is expected to attract investors from across the country and the world.

IANS

Kerala youth who killed family, girlfriend was under influence of drugs
Today, the world trusts India’s governance which is constantly reforming: PM Modi
