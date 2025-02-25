Tuesday, February 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Large number of voters opt for NOTA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: A significant number of voters opted for NOTA (None Of The Above) in the KHADC, signaling dissatisfaction with the candidates on offer.
While NOTA has rarely impacted electoral outcomes in the state, its increasing use by voters, particularly in urban areas, suggests a growing desire for alternatives. When ranked by percentage, the highest NOTA votes were recorded in Nongpoh, where 467 voters (1.6%) chose NOTA, followed by Pynthorumkhrah with 266 votes (1.76%). Similarly, in Nongthymmai, 389 votes (1.80%) were cast for NOTA, while Jaiaw saw 176 such votes. Other notable figures included Jirang (352), Laitumkhrah (171), Mylliem (316), Langrin (257), Mawlai (323), Umsning (231), and Mairang (192).
It may be noted that in several constituencies, NOTA votes exceeded those secured by some candidates in the fray. For instance, in Jirang, NOTA votes surpassed the total received by the UDP candidate. A similar situation was observed in Umsning and Nongthymmai, where NOTA votes outnumbered those won by the BJP candidates.
This trend has been more prominent in Shillong’s urban areas, known for their politically aware electorate. Pynthorumkhrah, Nongthymmai, Jaiaw, and Laitumkhrah led the trend, suggesting that urban voters are more willing to express their dissatisfaction compared to their rural counterparts. In total, urban constituencies recorded 1,898 NOTA votes.
In the Khasi Hills region, a total of 5,833 NOTA votes were cast.
Comparatively, in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), the number of NOTA votes was significantly lower. The constituency of Mynso-Nongjngi recorded 127 NOTA votes, while Shilliang-Myntang saw 91. North Jowai had 111 NOTA votes, Jowai South recorded 104, and Sumer saw 94 votes for NOTA.
The higher NOTA count in KHADC compared to JHADC suggests a greater degree of voter dissatisfaction in the Khasi Hills region, particularly in urban areas.

